stc sponsors TEDxSafat Square as part of its ‘weyak’ initiative

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 01 October 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, sponsored the TEDxSafat Square event, which took place under the theme “Growth: Embracing Endless Possibilities”. The sponsorship comes as part of stc’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the community, aligning with its core CSR strategy.

The TEDxSafat Square event, held at the National Library, brought together over 100 participants, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and students, to engage with more than 10 prominent speakers who shared their experiences and expertise. The platform provided meaningful connections and encouraged attendees to engage with ideas that challenged their perspectives, ignited curiosity, and transformed the way they perceive growth. The theme as well as the concept behind the platform strongly align with the objectives set under stc’s CSR framework, especially under its ‘weyak’ initiative which aims to stimulate the economy through the innovative work of entrepreneurs and startups.

Among the notable speakers at the TEDxSafat Square event were Bader Al-Essa (Bonabil), Founder of EMCAN, a digital platform for entrepreneurs, and Yarub Bourahmah, an acclaimed director and trainer. Their presentations highlighted the importance of embracing digital transformation and leveraging technology to unlock new avenues for personal and professional development.

Aside from stc’s role, the event was supported by several esteemed sponsors, including Rapture, M2R Group as the exclusive media partner, Fhgah, Astroshot, and Insync. Their contributions played a pivotal role in the success of TEDxSafat Square, further emphasizing the collaborative spirit that drives growth and innovation in the community.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We believe in the power of knowledge and innovation as key drivers of growth and development in the community. Our sponsorship of TEDxSafat Square reflects our dedication to supporting initiatives that empower young minds and aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their visions into reality. We are proud to have been part of an event that fostered creativity and opened the door to endless entrepreneurial possibilities for the youth in Kuwait.”

stc’s participation in TEDxSafat Square was part of its broader “weyak” initiative, which focuses on nurturing talent, supporting innovative projects, and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship across Kuwait. Through such initiatives, stc continues to reinforce its role as a key enabler of digital transformation and a strong supporter of empowering the younger generation for the betterment of the community.

AlJasem added, “Through partnering with platforms like TEDx, we aim to inspire and support the next generation by linking them with the tools and confidence needed to navigate the ever-evolving digital world. This aligns with our vision to be a catalyst for digital transformation and a leading supporter of national initiatives that contribute to Kuwait’s sustainable development.”

TEDxSafat Square, an independently organized TED event, is known for bringing together a powerful blend of pre-recorded TED Talks and inspiring live speakers to ignite change and foster deep discussions within an intimate audience in Kuwait. This year’s theme, “Growth,” explored various aspects of development, from personal growth to societal evolution. Attendees experienced a thought-provoking journey, delving into topics ranging from resilience and overcoming adversity to visionary ideas that push the boundaries of what is possible.





