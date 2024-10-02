Yango Group to drive innovation in technology at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Yango Group to drive innovation in at GITEX 2024



Dubai, UAE, 02 October 2024: Yango Group, a global tech company headquartered in Dubai that creates everyday services, is gearing up to participate in GITEX Global 2024, one of the largest and most influential events in the world. The company, which operates in over 25 countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and beyond, is marking its sixth anniversary of growth and innovation.



At GITEX 2024, visitors to the Yango Group exhibit can experience Yasmina, a human-like bilingual AI assistant available on Bluetooth speakers and other smart home devices. They will explore how Yasmina interacts with smart home systems like climate control and lighting. In addition, Yango Autonomy’s last-mile delivery robots will be showcased at the event, representing an innovative delivery solution for everyday needs that operates in any weather, designed to enhance the efficiency and convenience of urban logistics.



Attendees can also learn more about Yango Ride's newest corporate rides option in the UAE, Yango Rides for Business, which provides companies with a seamless solution for managing their corporate transportation needs through a single, centralized platform. At the event, the company will also highlight its ongoing ride-hailing expansion into key markets such as Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Rabat and Tangier in Morocco, Beira in Mozambique, and several locations across Latin America, demonstrating how it continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation globally.



Other services that will be present at the main stand include Yango Maps, a GPS navigation solution that provides users with detailed maps and precise routes for driving, walking, and public transport; Yango Ads, which delivers innovative, tech-driven advertising solutions designed to enhance business growth; and Yango Tech, a provider of proprietary technologies and expertise tailored for the retail and e-commerce sectors. Additionally, Yango Robotics provides AI-driven robotics solutions that automate all stages of order fulfilment in warehouse environments. Yango for Education offers expertise in AI and machine learning through practical, hands-on study programs, and the recently launched Yango Commo features a diverse range of over 300 unique mobile electronic products.



Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Middle East, remarked: "At Yango Group, we are dedicated to supporting the region’s economic development by bringing a diverse range of innovative solutions. Our products and services are thoughtfully curated to resonate with local communities and reflect the government's vision for enhancing quality of life through sustainable, technology-driven initiatives. At GITEX 2024, we are excited to present our latest innovations, share insights, and strengthen partnerships that will contribute to socio-economic growth across the region."



GITEX attendees can also look forward to engaging discussions led by Yango's leadership team. Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer of Yango Ride, will participate in a panel discussion under the title "Public Transport, Digital Cities, Infrastructure, Public-Private Partnerships, and Future Mobility," where he will discuss the role of public-private partnerships in fast-tracking the development and expansion. Other representatives from the company include Roman Karlash, Chief Executive Officer of Yango Ride, and Shashi Singh, Head of Operations, Yango Ride - MENAP & Africa.



Attendees can visit Yango’s booth at Hall 3, Stand H3-B20. As the company continues to expand its footprint across the MENA, Africa, Latin America, and other regions globally, its presence at GITEX 2024 underscores its dedication to driving innovation and creating smarter, more connected urban environments.



