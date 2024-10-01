GDP Records 2.4% Growth In Q2 2024 - Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.4 per cent at constant prices in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, according to the quarterly report released on Tuesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The report showed that most economic sectors experienced growth during this period.

The sector led the way with a growth rate of 6.2 per cent, contributing 0.24 percentage points to the overall growth, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The transport, storage, and communications sector followed with a 4.8 per cent growth rate, contributing 0.42 percentage points, while the electricity and water sector expanded by 4.5 per cent, adding 0.08 percentage points.

The manufacturing sector also showed growth, rising by 3.1 per cent and contributing 0.54 percentage points to the overall GDP increase.

The figures also highlighted declines in the extractive industries sector, which fell by 1.3 per cent, contributing -0.04 percentage points, and the construction sector, which decreased by 1.5 per cent, contributing -0.04 percentage points to the overall growth rate.