Air Strike In Zaporizhzhia: One Killed, Number Of Wounded Rises To 24
10/1/2024 3:11:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 24, one person was killed.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
“24 residents (9 men, 12 women and three children aged 9, 10 and 12) were injured,” he wrote.
The Police have deployed mobile reception centers where people can seek help or write a statement about damaged property. Victims can also call 102 or +38 050 452 91 95.
As reported, on Tuesday, October 1, the Russian military attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns.
Earlier, 19 people were reported injured . A 54-year-old employee of the Vodokanal pumping station was killed.
