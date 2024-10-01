Canna-Friendly Halloween Event, Alice In Kim Tam, Set To Bring Unique Celebration To Uniontown, Ohio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alice In Kim Tam White Rabbit w/ Promo Flyer

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kim Tam Park is set to host the Alice In Kim Tam Halloween event , a unique, canna-friendly celebration that will transform the venue into a magical wonderland. With live music, a themed show, and more, this event offers a memorable experience for all attendees.The evening's entertainment will feature live performances from well-known artists, including Shai, FlamesOhGod, and RLM, who will provide an electrifying musical experience. The event will also include an Alice in Wonderland-themed fashion show presented by Ohio Models United, showcasing the creativity of local designers and models.Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes, adding to the atmosphere of this imaginative celebration. The event promises a lively fusion of music, fashion, and themed festivities in an inclusive and engaging environment.Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at aliceinkimtam . General admission is priced at $30, while VIP tickets, which offer additional perks and exclusive access to areas within the event, are available for $65.For further information and event updates, visit aliceinkimtam .

