Hempnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Continues To Strengthen Executive Team In Anticipation Of 'Strong Growth' Into 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has appointed Michael Shankman, CPA, as Chief Officer (“CFO”) effective immediately. Mr. Shankman is deeply familiar with Lexaria, having previously worked with the company and assisted with its financial reporting and 2023 audit as a designated contractor. He has previously held financial leadership positions in various industries, including biotechnology, medical devices, and software-as-a-service.

“Mike is an accomplished individual who brings a wealth of financial and regulatory knowledge and experience to the table,” said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria.“On behalf of the entire Lexaria team, I'm thrilled to welcome Mike as our CFO as we continue to strengthen our executive team in expectations of strong growth into 2025.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at

