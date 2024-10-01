QNB Celebrates Back To School Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, celebrated back to school season with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), where they distributed gifts and vouchers to school students, in an effort to encourage them to start the year with a positive approach.

This initiative comes as a part of the Bank's most important CSR pillar of Education and strategy, aimed at supporting the kids throughout the academic year and fostering financial literacy among kids.

During this initiative, QNB's CSR team and volunteers distributed gifts and vouchers to the school children at Qatar Academy Wakrah, Tariq Bin Ziad School,Awsaj Academy, and Renad Academy, schools under Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE).

Commenting on the conclusion of this program, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communication at QNB said:“We are happy to launch this initiative and provide the essential support and encouragement to the kids during the start of their academic year. We believe that this gesture will provide moral support and encourage kids in their educational journey, which supports our efforts towards our ESG strategy.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.