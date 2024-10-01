TPC Group Further Increases Di-Isobutylene (DIB) Capacity

The Company has a history of finding low-cost solutions to add capacity safely and efficiently. In 2021, the Company commissioned a cross-functional team to identify efficiency improvements and infrastructure upgrades to increase the production capacity of DIB, a performance chemical manufactured at TPC Group's integrated production facility in Houston. Since then, the team has identified and implemented improvements adding another 27 percent to 2023 capacity. Additional improvements in that time have also expanded the ability to load isocontainers for export.

“TPC has recognized the need for greater DIB supply and is focused on making it available when it is needed, while maintaining our commitment to operate in an environmental sound and safe manner that is protective of employees and the community,” said Randall Redd, vice president, specialty products for TPC Group.“Our One TPC culture has encouraged the collaboration, creative thinking, and proactive attitude that has made a step change in performance possible. TPC strives to be a leader in all its businesses and constantly looks to improve our ability to serve our customers worldwide.”

DIB is used in a variety of applications but much of its growth is driven by the adoption of low global warming potential refrigerants, where DIB is a key component in the lubricants with these refrigerants. These next-generation refrigerants are mandated by the Kigali Amendment to the United Nations' Montreal Protocol, which is estimated to reduce up to 105 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide when fully adopted.

DIB is also used in phenolic resins for tire manufacturing, antioxidants for plastics, and other high-performance chemicals in personal care, lubricant additives, and adhesives. TPC is unique in that we have both on-site production of our isobutylene raw material as well as the capability to load trucks, iso containers, railcars, ships, and barges for delivery anywhere in the world.

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty, and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics, and surfactants. With an operating history of 80 years, TPC Group has manufacturing facilities in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and Port Neches, Texas, and operates a product terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana.