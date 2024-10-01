عربي


Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September And Third Quarter 2024 Sales Results

10/1/2024

  • September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells exceeds 48 percent of total sales volume
  • More than 710,000 electrified vehicles sold through the third quarter, representing more than 41 percent of total sales volume
  • 30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
  • Lexus records its best-ever sales result in its 35-year history through the third quarter
  • Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand through the nine month period

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. September sales of 162,595 vehicles, down 20.3 percent on a volume basis and down 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2023. September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells were 48.4 percent of total sales volume and totaled 78,683, up 22.4 percent on a volume basis and up 38.3 percent on a DSR basis.

TMNA third quarter U.S. sales totaled 542,872 vehicles, down 8.0 percent on a volume basis and down 5.6 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 255,863, up 38.6 percent on a volume basis and up 42.2 percent on a DSR basis.

Year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,729,519 vehicles, up 6.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales totaled 710,060, up 56.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis representing 41.1 percent of total sales for the period.

Toyota division posted September sales of 140,152 vehicles, down 21.1 percent on a volume basis and down 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 461,883 vehicles, down 10.4 percent on a volume basis and down 8.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 1,481,319 vehicles, up 5.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 22,443 vehicles, down 14.5 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 80,989 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 248,200 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"In September, nearly 50 percent of our total sales volume was an electrified model, an achievement made possible by our outstanding team and dealers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We believe that our portfolio approach to electrification is the best pathway to carbon neutrality while giving customers a variety of powertrain options that fits their lifestyle. With 30 electrified vehicles now at Toyota and Lexus dealerships, Lexus sales recording its best-ever year-to-date result in its 35-year history, the all-new all-hybrid Toyota Camry a hit with customers, and Toyota remaining the number one retail brand in the industry, we are preparing to close out 2024 on a high note while continuing to focus on our customers."

September, third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

  • YTD sales up 6.2 percent
  • September electrified vehicle sales up 22.4 percent; represents 48.4 percent of total sales volume
  • YTD electrified vehicle sales up 56.0 percent; represents 41.1 percent of total sales volume
  • 30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
  • YTD passenger car sales up 4.8 percent
  • YTD truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 6.8 percent

Toyota Division:

  • YTD sales up 5.5 percent
  • September electrified vehicle sales up 24.5 percent
  • YTD electrified vehicle sales up 58.0 percent
  • YTD passenger car sales up 5.7 percent
  • YTD SUV sales up 11.9 percent
  • YTD truck sales up 5.4 percent
  • Best-ever September sales:
    • Total electrified sales
    • bZ4X
    • Camry HEV
    • Crown Signia
    • Land Cruiser
    • Tacoma HEV
    • Tundra HEV
  • Best-ever YTD sales:
    • GR86
    • GR Corolla
    • Corolla HEV
    • Crown
    • Crown Signia
    • bZ4X
    • Corolla Cross
    • Corolla Cross HEV
    • Grand Highlander
    • Grand Highlander HEV
    • Land Cruiser
    • RAV4 HEV
    • RAV4 Prime
    • Sequoia
    • Tacoma HEV
    • Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:

  • Best-ever YTD sales
  • Third quarter sales up 8.1 percent
  • September electrified vehicle sales up 6.3 percent
  • YTD electrified vehicle sales up 43.7 percent
  • YTD SUV sales up 14.6 percent
  • Best-ever September sales:
    • Total electrified vehicles
    • RX HEV
    • RX PHEV
    • RZ
  • Best-ever YTD sales:
    • Total vehicles
    • Total electrified vehicles
    • Total luxury utility vehicles
    • ES HEV
    • Total NX
      • NX, NX HEV, NX PHEV
    • RX HEV
    • RX PHEV
    • RZ
    • Total TX
      • TX, TX HEV

Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th
plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Media Contacts:
 Victor Vanov
[email protected]

Media Websites:

ToyotaNewsroom


LexusNewsroom

TOYOTA
U.S. SALES SUMMARY

September 2024


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --











2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

162,595

203,904

-9.9

-20.3

1,729,519

1,628,816

6.2

6.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

140,152

177,654

-10.8

-21.1

1,481,319

1,404,508

5.5

5.5

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

22,443

26,250

-3.4

-14.5

248,200

224,308

10.7

10.7

COROLLA

15,761

22,679

-21.4

-30.5

177,092

165,693

6.9

6.9

SUPRA

217

185

32.6

17.3

2,329

2,097

11.1

11.1

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

498

960

-41.4

-48.1

9,643

8,737

10.4

10.4

MIRAI

30

132

-74.3

-77.3

346

2,604

-86.7

-86.7

CROWN

819

2,421

-61.8

-66.2

17,434

13,054

33.6

33.6

PRIUS

5,255

4,342

36.8

21.0

28,642

27,890

2.7

2.7

CAMRY

22,934

25,485

1.7

-10.0

227,576

217,975

4.4

4.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

45,515

56,205

-8.5

-19.0

463,074

438,102

5.7

5.7

IS

1,168

1,888

-30.1

-38.1

14,391

17,168

-16.2

-16.2

RC

112

169

-25.1

-33.7

1,370

1,314

4.3

4.3

ES

2,873

3,394

-4.3

-15.4

30,284

28,941

4.6

4.6

LS

150

153

10.8

-2.0

1,706

1,725

-1.1

-1.1

LC

102

178

-35.2

-42.7

1,294

1,331

-2.8

-2.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

4,405

5,782

-13.9

-23.8

49,049

50,481

-2.8

-2.8

TOTAL TMNA CAR

49,920

61,987

-9.0

-19.5

512,123

488,583

4.8

4.8

BZ4X

1,324

1,182

26.6

12.0

13,577

6,486

109.3

109.3

RAV4

31,296

38,098

-7.1

-17.9

350,331

302,831

15.7

15.7

COROLLA CROSS

6,282

7,030

1.0

-10.6

67,674

49,160

37.7

37.7

CROWN SIGNIA

1,711

0

0

0

2,281

0

0

0

VENZA

1,748

3,190

-38.1

-45.2

29,790

22,087

34.9

34.9

HIGHLANDER

5,060

9,407

-39.2

-46.2

77,287

138,178

-44.1

-44.1

GRAND HIGHLANDER

0

10,177

-100

-100

55,410

24,376

127.3

127.3

4RUNNER

5,745

12,083

-46.3

-52.5

89,191

86,594

3.0

3.0

SEQUOIA

1,854

2,129

-1.6

-12.9

19,290

15,790

22.2

22.2

LAND CRUISER

3,059

1

346,000.0

306,000.0

18,296

6

304,833.3

304,833.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

58,089

83,298

-21.2

-30.3

723,128

646,284

11.9

11.9

SIENNA

6,665

6,311

19.4

5.6

50,789

47,753

6.4

6.4

TACOMA

18,027

20,579

-1

-12.4

126,805

179,681

-29.4

-29.4

TUNDRA

11,856

11,261

19

5.3

117,523

92,688

26.8

26.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

29,883

31,840

6.1

-6.1

244,328

272,369

-10.3

-10.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

94,637

121,449

-11.9

-22.1

1,018,245

966,406

5.4

5.4

UX

402

826

-45

-51.3

6,881

9,374

-26.6

-26.6

NX

5,034

6,131

-7.2

-17.9

53,515

51,685

3.5

3.5

RZ

523

443

33.5

18.1

8,381

2,511

233.8

233.8

RX

8,590

9,405

3.2

-8.7

83,341

83,491

-0.2

-0.2

TX

0

0

0

0

21,315

0

0

0

GX

3,022

2,932

16.5

3.1

20,906

21,492

-2.7

-2.7

LX

466

731

-27.9

-36.3

4,812

5,274

-8.8

-8.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

18,038

20,468

-0.4

-11.9

199,151

173,827

14.6

14.6

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

112,675

141,917

-10.2

-20.6

1,217,396

1,140,233

6.8

6.8

Selling Days

23

26

230

230

DSR = Daily Selling Rate

























TOYOTA
U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

September 2024


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

3,832

2,999

44.4

27.8

20,331

21,932

-7.3

-7.3

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,423

1,343

19.8

6.0

8,311

5,958

39.5

39.5

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,048

4,645

-25.8

-34.4

40,152

36,739

9.3

9.3

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

22,905

3,779

585.2

506.1

122,989

22,078

457.1

457.1

TOYOTA MIRAI

30

132

-74.3

-77.3

346

2,604

-86.7

-86.7

TOYOTA CROWN

819

2,421

-61.8

-66.2

17,434

13,054

33.6

33.6

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,663

6,307

19.4

5.6

50,769

47,745

6.3

6.3

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,424

2,714

1.0

-10.7

15,992

41,417

-61.4

-61.4

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

0

2,585

-100

-100

20,592

6,201

232.1

232.1

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

1,853

2,126

-1.5

-12.8

19,286

15,760

22.4

22.4

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

3,059

1

346,000.0

306,000.0

18,296

6

305,000.0

305,000.0

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

1,324

1,182

26.6

12.0

13,577

6,486

109.3

109.3

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

12,761

15,279

-5.6

-16.5

152,328

103,329

47.4

47.4

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,081

3,051

-22.9

-31.8

24,580

18,851

30.4

30.4

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

2,112

2,425

-1.5

-12.9

25,259

7,322

245.0

245.0

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

1,711

0

0

0

2,281

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

1,748

3,190

-38.1

-45.2

29,790

22,087

34.9

34.9

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

1,506

0

0

0

4,526

0

0

0

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

1,374

2,592

-40.1

-47.0

33,679

21,251

58.5

58.5

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,394

1,315

19.8

6.0

12,979

9,285

39.8

39.8

LEXUS UX HYBRID

402

826

-45.0

-51.3

6,881

9,372

-26.6

-26.6

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1,786

2,088

-3.3

-14.5

19,485

12,360

57.6

57.6

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

384

476

-8.8

-19.3

4,866

3,803

28.0

28.0

LEXUS RZ BEV

523

443

33.5

18.1

8,381

2,511

233.8

233.8

LEXUS RX HYBRID

3,130

2,331

51.8

34.3

30,105

24,840

21.2

21.2

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

372

41

925.7

807.3

2,819

41

6,776.0

6,776.0

LEXUS TX HYBRID

0

0

0

0

3,549

0

0

0

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

0

0

0

0

383

0

0

0

LEXUS LS HYBRID

3

6

-43.5

-50.0

77

84

-8.3

-8.3

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

2

-43.5

-50.0

14

24

-41.7

-41.7

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

78,683

64,299

38.3

22.4

710,060

455,148

56.0

56.0

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

70,683

56,771

40.7

24.5

620,521

392,828

58.0

58.0

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

8,000

7,528

20.1

6.3

89,539

62,320

43.7

43.7

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

48.4
%

31.5
%

41.1
%

27.9
%

Selling Days

23

26

230

230

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

