Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. September sales of 162,595 vehicles, down 20.3 percent on a volume basis and down 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2023. September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells were 48.4 percent of total sales volume and totaled 78,683, up 22.4 percent on a volume basis and up 38.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2024 Sales Results

TMNA third quarter U.S. sales totaled 542,872 vehicles, down 8.0 percent on a volume basis and down 5.6 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 255,863, up 38.6 percent on a volume basis and up 42.2 percent on a DSR basis.

Year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,729,519 vehicles, up 6.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales totaled 710,060, up 56.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis representing 41.1 percent of total sales for the period.

Toyota division posted September sales of 140,152 vehicles, down 21.1 percent on a volume basis and down 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 461,883 vehicles, down 10.4 percent on a volume basis and down 8.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 1,481,319 vehicles, up 5.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 22,443 vehicles, down 14.5 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 80,989 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 248,200 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"In September, nearly 50 percent of our total sales volume was an electrified model, an achievement made possible by our outstanding team and dealers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We believe that our portfolio approach to electrification is the best pathway to carbon neutrality while giving customers a variety of powertrain options that fits their lifestyle. With 30 electrified vehicles now at Toyota and Lexus dealerships, Lexus sales recording its best-ever year-to-date result in its 35-year history, the all-new all-hybrid Toyota Camry a hit with customers, and Toyota remaining the number one retail brand in the industry, we are preparing to close out 2024 on a high note while continuing to focus on our customers."

September, third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:



YTD sales up 6.2 percent

September electrified vehicle sales up 22.4 percent; represents 48.4 percent of total sales volume

YTD electrified vehicle sales up 56.0 percent; represents 41.1 percent of total sales volume

30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

YTD passenger car sales up 4.8 percent YTD truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 6.8 percent

Toyota Division:



YTD sales up 5.5 percent

September electrified vehicle sales up 24.5 percent

YTD electrified vehicle sales up 58.0 percent

YTD passenger car sales up 5.7 percent

YTD SUV sales up 11.9 percent

YTD truck sales up 5.4 percent

Best-ever September sales:



Total electrified sales



bZ4X



Camry HEV



Crown Signia



Land Cruiser



Tacoma HEV

Tundra HEV

Best-ever YTD sales:



GR86



GR Corolla



Corolla HEV



Crown



Crown Signia



bZ4X



Corolla Cross



Corolla Cross HEV



Grand Highlander



Grand Highlander HEV



Land Cruiser



RAV4 HEV



RAV4 Prime



Sequoia



Tacoma HEV Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:



Best-ever YTD sales

Third quarter sales up 8.1 percent

September electrified vehicle sales up 6.3 percent

YTD electrified vehicle sales up 43.7 percent

YTD SUV sales up 14.6 percent

Best-ever September sales:



Total electrified vehicles



RX HEV



RX PHEV

RZ

Best-ever YTD sales:



Total vehicles



Total electrified vehicles



Total luxury utility vehicles



ES HEV



Total NX



NX, NX HEV, NX PHEV



RX HEV



RX PHEV



RZ



Total TX TX, TX HEV

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

