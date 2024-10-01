Premom Launches Female Doctor-Formulated Supplement Line To Revolutionize Women’S Health And Fertility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on Eight Years of Expertise from the Company Behind Amazon's Top-Selling Ovulation Test Brand, This New Line Delivers Expertly Formulated Nutritional Support for Women on Their Journey to Motherhood, And Beyond

Burr Ridge, IL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premom, a leader in women's fertility and the driving force behind Amazon's best-selling ovulation tests, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: a premium, female doctor-formulated supplement line. Developed to meet the specific needs of women who are trying to conceive, pregnant, or postpartum, this new line underscores ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality products that support women's health at every stage. With more exciting products on the horizon, Premom continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in women's health and fertility.

Premom's new supplement line expands upon its already robust ecosystem of fertility support products. As the first brand to seamlessly integrate Amazon best-selling ovulation testing kits with in-app digital analysis, personalized fertility insights, and real-time cycle tracking, Premom, sister brand of Easy@Home, has long been a trusted partner for women on their fertility journeys. This supplement line adds a crucial layer of support, addressing nutrient deficiencies that can hinder fertility and reproductive health. With supplements designed to work in harmony with the Premom app and testing products, women now have a comprehensive solution-from tracking their fertile window to ensuring they're getting the right nutrients to optimize their chances of conceiving.

Each product in the new supplement line has been meticulously crafted by our in-house doctor, an expert in nutritional biochemistry, hormone optimization, and fertility, with a focus on addressing the unique needs of women trying to conceive (TTC) and those who are pregnant. Unlike many products on the market, Premom's supplements are designed to work seamlessly together, offering holistic, targeted support during critical stages of a woman's reproductive journey.

The new product line includes:

Premium Prenatal Multivitamin : Contains 27 essential nutrients, including 225mg of choline to support fetal brain development.* Offers methylated folate and bioavailable nutrient forms to optimize absorption, particularly for women with genetic variations. Easy-to-take, just two small capsules a day with a refreshing lemon scent.

Fish Oil Prenatal DHA : Provides 470mg of DHA and 200mg of EPA, the most readily absorbed natural triglyceride form of Omega-3s, along with 400 IU of vitamin D. Supports fetal brain and eye development, immune health, and overall pregnancy well-being.* Separate from the multivitamin to preserve omega-3 integrity. Soft gels are small, easy to swallow, and third-party tested for purity and quality.

Prenatal Probiotic : Formulated with 18 diverse strains and 30 billion CFUs, this probiotic supports gut health and helps maintain a healthy microbiome in the vaginal, uterine, and genitourinary tracts while supporting seeding of the baby's microbiome.* Includes organic prebiotics, shelf-stable with no refrigeration required. One capsule a day.

Fertility-Friendly Lubricant : Available in 2oz and 4oz sizes, this FDA-cleared, sperm-friendly lubricant creates a conception-supportive environment. Made in the USA, it ensures safety for both sperm and embryos.

Premom Smart Basal Body Fertility Tracker EBT-380 : Now available at select CVS Pharmacy stores and on CVS.com . This Bluetooth-enabled basal body temperature thermometer with a Hands-Free Wired BBTTM proprietary patent is specially designed for easy ovulation monitoring and confirmation. This device automatically syncs with the Premom Ovulation Tracker app for seamless and accurate fertility tracking.

Together, these products form a comprehensive approach to reproductive health that targets the key areas women need support: nutrient optimization, gut health, and fetal development. Every supplement is third-party tested in ISO 17025 certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of potency, purity, and quality. Manufactured in the USA in GMP and NSF certified facilities with the finest globally sourced ingredients, these supplements reflect our dedication to providing affordable, high-quality products that are designed to make a difference in women's lives. We are excited to announce that more products are on the horizon, aimed at benefiting men's fertility health, women with irregular cycles, and those navigating perimenopause.

“Our goal has always been to empower women with the tools, technology, and knowledge they need to achieve their dream of pregnancy,” said Dr. Patti Haebe, Senior Medical Advisor and Chief Formulator at Premom.“After seeing firsthand how many women struggle with nutrient deficiencies that current supplements fail to address, we knew something had to change. Too many women are left unsupported in critical areas of their health during key stages like trying to conceive, pregnancy, and postpartum. This new supplement line was born from a desire to bridge that gap, providing women with the highest quality ingredients in more absorbable forms-so they can truly benefit from the nutrients they need. It represents not only our expertise in women's health but also our deep commitment to ensuring that every woman has affordable access to the support she deserves throughout her reproductive journey.”

Discover the life-changing benefits that high-quality, doctor-formulated supplements can bring to those on the journey toward motherhood. Explore the complete supplement line and be the first to access upcoming products to support sperm health, irregular cycles and perimenopausal symptoms by visiting . Products are also available on Amazon and making fertility support easier to access. Visit the website to learn more about a comprehensive approach to women's health. Stay connected on Instagram @premomfertility and TikTok @premomapp for updates and expert insights. For inquiries, contact ....



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease





About Premom

Premom is a pioneering tech company dedicated to advancing women's health through innovative products and technology. Known for creating a top ovulation test reader App in the App Store, powered by an advanced AI algorithm, Premom, alongside its sister brand Easy@Home, which has been an Amazon best-seller for eight years and a trusted partner in women's health. The company's mission is to develop high-quality supplements and health products that support women at every stage of their reproductive journey. All of the supplements are developed by leading experts and manufactured in the USA using the best globally sourced ingredients. For more information, visit .

