Al-Mujadilah Center And Mosque For Women Opens Applications For New Education Exchange Program

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women has launched the Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program – a milestone in nurturing the next generation of Muslim women leaders who steward their families, communities, and society into a peaceful and prosperous future.

Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program , for which applications are now open, is an education exchange program designed for young Muslim women aged17-20 years from Qatar and countries around the world. It allows participants to engage with experts on a journey to explore the history and rich values of Islam that enable contemporary global challenges to be addressed.

Through intellectual exchange, mentorship, and capacity development, the program offers young Muslim women the learning and tools required to think critically, analyze contemporary trends, and confidently address challenges that impede their current and future participation in local and global society.

The program runs from December 28, 2024, to January 4, 2025, and successful applicants will be considered for financial assistance and scholarship opportunities. Program details, including how to apply, can be found at , at Al-Mujadilah's Facebook page , and on Instagram at @almujadilah .

With limited seats and scholarship opportunities available, interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, with the deadline for applications being October 12, 2024.

“We have taken into consideration the many roles that women play in their lives and the lives of the people around them,” said Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, Executive Director of Al-Mujadilah.“The program is built on the foundations of a year of in-depth research, as well as my experience as a professor teaching at Education City for over a decade.

“Having that first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by students at this formative age has helped tailor our offer. By studying Islamic history, contemporary Muslim societies and global challenges and trends, these young women will be gaining tools to better understand their world context and engage with it in an informed way.”