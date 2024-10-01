Bayer Clinches Guinness World Record for Most Cardiovascular Disease Screenings in 12 Hours

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 01 October 2024: In the commemoration of world heart day, Bayer, a global leader in life sciences with a strong emphasis on healthcare and nutrition, has achieved a new Guinness World Record for conducting the highest number of cardiovascular disease (CVD) screenings in 12 hours at a single point of check. This milestone highlights Bayer’s commitment to raising awareness about the importance of regular CVD screenings and the critical role of early detection in managing cardiovascular conditions.



Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in Saudi Arabia, with its prevalence accounting for approximately 45.7% of all deaths representing a significant and growing health issue. By 2035, CVD is expected to affect 479,500 individuals. Furthermore, the financial burden of CVD, encompassing both direct and indirect costs, is projected to triple, reaching an estimated US$9.8 billion. Thus, Early detection and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by addressing its risk factors “Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity and Smoking” can work toward reducing the burden of CVD and improving the overall health of population in Saudi Arabia and can lower societal costs associated with the chronic diseases.[iii]



Mohamed Galal, Vice President, Head of Middle East Country Cluster, Bayer Consumer Health, said: “Cardiovascular diseases pose a significant burden globally, and the Middle East is no exception. Bayer is dedicated to working in collaboration with governments and key partners to address this challenge and improve the quality of life for the people of the Middle East. In alignment with this vision, the new Guinness World Record for the most cardiovascular disease screenings conducted in 12 hours underscores Bayer’s commitment to improving chronic disease management and supports the country’s health objectives by leveraging advancements in early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease which rank among the leading causes of death in the country.”



Speaking further on Bayer’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s National Biotechnology Strategy, Maged ElShazly, Managing Director Bayer Saudi Arabia & Country Commercial Lead - Bayer Consumer Health, said: “The Guiness Record not only highlights Bayer’s commitment to combating cardiovascular disease but also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation strategy, which prioritizes reducing the clinical and economic burden of such conditions. With stroke and heart failure among the leading causes of death in the country, Vision 2030 seeks to address this challenge through preventive measures. By setting this milestone, Bayer reinforces its mission of "Health for All, Hunger for None" and its long-standing focus on heart health, aiming to develop comprehensive prevention programs and improve access to life-saving solutions.”



Furthermore, in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Bayer is advancing multiple healthcare initiatives. The company aims to screen more than 1,000,000 citizens for early detection of CVD through its ‘Protect Your Heart’ campaign in conjunction with the Saudi Ministry of Health. Within the Digital Health space, Bayer with Huma Therapeutics, launched a new heart health screening tool. The Bayer Aspirin Heart Health Risk Assessment is a digital-only tool that rapidly evaluates an individual's risk for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next decade, without the need for invasive blood tests and blood pressure measurement. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Biotechnology Strategy, this tool marks a significant step in Bayer’s contribution in tackling global health challenges, with the potential to combat cardiovascular diseases in the region and beyond. Bayer is also partnering with the Saudi Heart Association (SHA) to sponsor educational events, create tailored webinars, and provide hands-on training for carotid artery detection.





