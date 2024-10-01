3rd edition of "Al Asayl Exhibition" concludes on a high note, with over 4,000 visitor footfall

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 30, 2024

The third edition of the "Al Asayl Exhibition 2024" concluded yesterday evening, Sunday, at Expo Al Dhaid, with resounding success, cementing its position as a top-tier event in the world of hunting and equestrian sports.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition saw a staggering turnout of 4,000 visitors, marking a 60% growth in visitor footfall compared to the previous year.

The 4-day show featured participation of more than 250 renowned companies and brands specializing in the fields of horse, camel, and falcon equipment and supplies.

One of the highlights of this year’s edition is the Falcon Auction, which saw strong attendance and competitive bidding among falconry enthusiasts from within the UAE and beyond.

The auction showcased rare breeds of falcons, with participants offering insights into the techniques and principles of falconry. It also highlighted specialized falcon care tools and equipment commonly used by falconers, promoting a deep appreciation for the rich cultural heritage associated with mastering this traditional sport.

Spanning 700 square meters, the exhibition drew significant attention from residents of Al Dhaid and the central and eastern regions, alongside visitors from across Sharjah and other Emirates, who flocked to Expo Al Dhaid to enjoy displays of the finest breeds of horses, camels, falcons, and hunting dogs.

Attendees also had the opportunity to explore and acquire the latest equestrian and falconry products, cutting-edge hunting equipment and essential stable supplies introduced by the exhibiting companies.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized that the "Al Asayl Exhibition" holds a unique significance, given its deep connection to the UAE’s rich cultural heritage.

He noted that the third edition of the exhibition was a massive success; as it saw a huge turnout of visitors eager to explore the latest tools and supplies in hunting and equestrian sports, including stable equipment and animal transport gear.

The exhibition provided an ideal platform for exhibiting companies to showcase their latest products and services for the upkeep of pure-bred animals in a centralized venue, thereby enhancing their growth and market expansion potential.

Aside from acquiring the latest hunting gear and equestrian and camel care products, visitors had the chance to gain valuable insights into the best practices adopted in the breeding and care of purebred animals through a series of specialised activities and educational workshops featured by the exhibition.

A new highlight this year was the inaugural hunting dog competition, adding further value to the event's diverse programming.

The exhibition featured participation from various government clubs and associations dedicated to hunting, equestrian sports, and falconry.

Furthermore, this year’s edition included a traditional poetry evening where renowned poets performed Nabati verses, further enriching the heritage aspect of the exhibition and resonating well with the attendees.





