Green Budget Will Be Presented In Rajasthan From Next Year: Deputy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Diya Kumari on Tuesday announced that the green budget will be presented in Rajasthan from next year.

She also expressed her happiness as 710 forest guards were imparted training out of a total of 1450 forest guards and said that women's power is attaining success in different fields.

“In today's era, ecotourism is also important along with tourism. The Rajasthan is working with determination to promote ecotourism and wildlife tourism,” she said while addressing the 119th Forest Guard Basic Training Session Inauguration Ceremony organised under the joint aegis of Forestry Satellite Training Institute, Rajasthan Forestry and Wildlife Training Institute, Jaipur and Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that women's power is scripting success in every field.“Out of 1450 forest guards, in this forest guard basic training, 710 are women forest guards which is a matter of pride,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also motivated the forest guards to receive three-month training and said that preventing deforestation, preventing hunting of wildlife, providing security to wildlife, expanding forests, using modern techniques, protecting forests from fire, preventing encroachment on forests, and other such responsibilities should be fulfilled promptly.

“There are many challenges that will come before you and you have to face them strongly and perform your duty,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in his Mann ki Baat programme.

She said that this campaign was run effectively in Rajasthan as over five crore saplings were planted in Rajasthan.

“I have been an MLA from Sawai Madhopur, I know that protecting forests and wildlife is an important challenge. She motivated the forest guards receiving training to work responsibly for this important task of protecting forests and wildlife,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.