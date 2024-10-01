Poêles À Granulés Italia Expands Sustainable Heating Solutions In France And Belgium

(MENAFN- B2Press) With direct factory-to-consumer sales and 100% Italian-made products, Poêles à Granulés Italia delivers superior quality, cost-effective pellet stoves that benefit from incentives for more sustainable home heating.

Padua, Italy - Poêles à Granulés Italia (), an Italian company specialising in the production and sale of pellet stoves, is revolutionising the in France and Belgium with its unique factory-direct sales model. By eliminating intermediaries, the company offers high-quality stoves at factory prices, ensuring significant savings for consumers. These stoves, produced in Italy, represent the finest in Italian craftsmanship, combining energy efficiency with sustainability.

The company's 100% Italian-made pellet stoves are not only cost-effective but also one of the most environmentally friendly heating solutions available. As energy costs rise across Europe, with natural gas at €0.105/kWh and electricity at €0.125/kWh, pellet stoves remain a highly competitive at just €0.093/kWh. By switching to pellet heating, consumers can expect considerable reductions in their energy bills while benefiting from excellent thermal efficiency.

Poêles à Granulés Italia offers over 35 different models. These include 23 air pellet stove models, ranging from ducted stoves that heat multiple rooms simultaneously to compact models designed for smaller spaces, ensuring optimal comfort without taking up too much room. Each product is meticulously designed and manufactured in Italy, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality from conception to assembly.

Poêles à Granulés Italia is committed to supporting the transition to greener energy sources, aligning with government programs such as MaPrimeRénov' by the French government, which offers consumers up to 40% off the installation of renewable energy systems. This makes it easier for to afford eco-friendly solutions like the company's“poêles à granulés étanches” range.

According to Eurostat, household final energy consumption per capita in France decreased from 2017 to 2022, but it is still above the European average.

Nicola Rocco, Marketing Manager at Poêles à Granulés Italia, shared their ambition:

“We went from 15,000 pellet stoves sold in 2021 to 50,000 in 2022. Our goal is to reach 100,000 by 2025, driven by our commitment to quality and sustainability. With free shipping, flexible payment options, and fast delivery within 3-5 days, we are poised to strengthen our presence in the French and Belgian markets.”

