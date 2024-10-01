Sweden Holds Conference On Azerbaijani Professional Modern Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Around 40 musicians, musicologists, and lovers living in Europe have participated in the on the introduction of Azerbaijan's modern professional music in Sweden, Azernews reports.

The videoconference was organised by the chairman of the Gobustan Society of Azerbaijani Intellectuals, Saadat Karim, who lives in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Delivering the opening speech, Saadat Karim briefed the conference participants about Azerbaijan's centuries-old music history.

He underlined that the first information about this was found in a number of historical monuments discovered during archaeological excavations, including the rock paintings of Gobustan (18th-3rd millennia BC) and Gamigaya (3rd-1st millennia BC), as well as mediaeval music.

The epic "Book of Dede Korkut," which contains rich information about it, its genres and instruments, and the works of genius Azerbaijani poets Nizami Ganjavi and Fuzuli.

Later, the composer, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Khadija Zeynalova, spoke about her activities in Germany, where she lives, about the festivals and concerts held in different countries of the world where her works were performed, as well as about the "Bridge of Sound" orchestra, which she leads.

Zeynalova noted that the main goal of her activity is the promotion of Azerbaijani music. She also shared his views on the cooperation of German students and professors with Garabagh University.

The chairman of the Netherlands-Azerbaijan Campground Society, Firangiz Bagirova, introduced the participants to the projects implemented by the society.

"One of our projects is related to the choir performing the song "Yellow Come" in different countries during 2023. The main purpose of this project was to prevent the attempts of Armenians to adopt our music," she said.

Firangiz Bagirova also touched upon the music project "The World through Children's Eyes," dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy.

According to her, the musical composition was shown in different cities of the Netherlands for two years.

Composer Galib Hasan Mammadov, a student of genius Fikrat Amirov, spoke about his musical activities in Norway. His works are published in leading Norwegian publishing houses.

At the videoconference, Azerbaijani folk songs were played, and excerpts from concerts of works of the Azerbaijanis living in Europe were presented as well.

