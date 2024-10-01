Cellula Robotics Expands Operations To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cellula Robotics, a leading provider of advanced autonomous underwater (AUVs), today announced a significant expansion of its operations to meet the increasing demand for its innovative products and services.Cellula has established a new office at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. This strategic move will strengthen the company's presence on the East Coast of Canada, providing a hub for sales, product development, and design activities."Our expansion in Canada is a direct response to the growing demand for our AUVs in the commercial offshore energy and subsea security sectors," said Richard Mills, Chief Commercial Officer at Cellula Robotics. "By establishing a strong presence on both the East and West Coasts, we can better serve our customers and collaborate with key industry partners."Cellula's global footprint is also expanding. The company is actively recruiting sales personnel in key markets such as the Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and other regions. This strategic expansion will enable Cellula to capitalize on emerging opportunities and solidify its position as a leading provider of advanced AUV solutions.Neil Manning, Chief Executive Officer at Cellula Robotics added, "Cellula's continued growth and investment in its team are impressive. The new office at COVE provides a fantastic platform for the company to expand its operations in Atlantic Canada and connect with other innovative marine technology companies. We look forward to seeing Cellula's continued success.

