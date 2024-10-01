Tradr Etfs Launches Industry's First Quarterly Reset Leveraged Etfs - SPYQ, QQQP, TLTQ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expands its groundbreaking family of Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs with three quarterly ETFs and one monthly ETF NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs ,

a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today launched the first leveraged ETFs that reset their performance target each calendar quarter, giving investors the longest leveraged horizon available in the industry. Additionally, Tradr introduced another monthly reset ETF, bringing its family of Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs to 12 products, further distinguishing Tradr from other issuers that only offer daily reset funds. The new ETFs below seek exposure to the quarterly performance of SPY and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) for broad stock exposure, as well as TLT for amplified exposure to long-term U.S. Treasuries. Additionally, Tradr launched an ETF with a monthly performance reset for TLT.

Ticker Fund Name Reference

Security Exposure Performance

Reset Period Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> SPYQ Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF SPY 2X Long Quarterly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> QQQ P Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF QQQ 2X Long Quarterly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> TLTQ Tradr 1.75X Long TLT Quarterly ETF TLT 1.75X Long Quarterly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> TLTM Tradr 2X Long TLT Monthly ETF TLT 2X Long Monthly

Quarterly ETFs reset leverage on the last trading day of the calendar quarter. For example, for the fourth quarter that began today, Tradr's SPYQ targets 200% of the SPY ETF's performance from the market close on September 30 through December

31, 2024.

Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly ETFs Expand the Possibilities for Leverage

With Tradr's Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs, many investors – from professional managers and advisors to individual investors – have new tools to magnify return potential through leverage. Having a choice of non-daily performance reset periods may help investors better align their return expectations with a time period that fits their investment conviction.

"We expect these first-to-market quarterly reset ETFs to appeal to longer-term investors who are particularly cognizant of the beta drift and volatility decay that plague daily reset products when held for more than a day," explains Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "With this launch, Tradr not only continues to revolutionize the ETF industry, but we are bringing significantly compelling solutions to the broader leveraged trading space as a whole."

Tradr's fund family now spans the full gamut of weekly, monthly and quarterly options for the SPY ETF and the Invesco QQQ ETF, covering broad U.S. equity markets. With the new tranche announced today, quarterly and monthly products are available for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), facilitating non-daily leveraged exposure for fixed income.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged and inverse ETFs, please visit .

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs

are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders

who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific calendar period (week, month or quarter). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value, regardless of whether an investor holds the ETF for a single calendar reset period or over the course of multiple calendar reset periods. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting . The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000574

