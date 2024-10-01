Donald Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Google
10/1/2024 5:12:54 AM
Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential
candidate Donald trump has announced his intention to sue Google,
claiming the tech giant manipulated search results to harm his 2024
campaign.
According to Azernews , Trump accused Google of
prioritizing negative content about him while promoting positive
materials about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. In a post on
his "Truth Social" platform, Trump threatened to call for U.S.
Department of Justice action against Google if elected, alleging
the company "obviously interfered" in the election process.
Trump did not provide specific evidence for his claims but
argued that Google's search engine favored articles from
left-leaning outlets, such as The New York Times and
Politico, over his campaign's own content.
Google has denied the allegations. A company representative,
speaking anonymously, explained that search results are based on
available online content and are constantly evolving. They further
cited a Media Research Center study which found that both Trump and
Harris campaign sites were featured prominently in search
results.
