Fenerbahce Beat Union SG 2-1 In Their Europa League Opener

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish club Fenerbahce beat Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in their Europa League opener on Thursday, Azernews reports citing the Anadolu Agency .

Fenerbahce's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu scored a half-volley in the 26th minute to put the hosts ahead at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium. The Yellow Canaries led the first half.

Union SG were down to 10 men in the second half as the visitors' Italian defender Kevin Mac Allister was sent off after a foul on Fenerbahce's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the 74th minute.

Fenerbahce's Nigerian full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was subbed in the 65th minute of the game, entered the penalty area to deliver a vicious strike on goal as Union SG goalkeeper Anthony Moris parried it. But English defender Christian Burgess was running into the six-yard box to divert the ball into his own net as Fenerbahce doubled their lead in the 82nd minute.

In the 90th minute, the Belgians were awarded a penalty after a foul by Osayi-Samuel. The 26-year-old defender was shown a red card. He has been already booked.

Fenerbahce's Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved the penalty kick taken by Franjo Ivanovic.

However, Union SG narrowed the gap after Ross Sykes scored in the injury time.

The Yellow Canaries secured three points to make a good start to the Europa League's league phase.

In the other match of the night, Scottish club Rangers beat Malmo 2-0 in Sweden.