Fenerbahce Beat Union SG 2-1 In Their Europa League Opener
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish club Fenerbahce beat Belgian team Royale Union
Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday,
Azernews reports citing the Anadolu Agency .
Fenerbahce's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu scored a
half-volley in the 26th minute to put the hosts ahead at Istanbul's
Ulker Stadium. The Yellow Canaries led the first half.
Union SG were down to 10 men in the second half as the visitors'
Italian defender Kevin Mac Allister was sent off after a foul on
Fenerbahce's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the 74th
minute.
Fenerbahce's Nigerian full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was
subbed in the 65th minute of the game, entered the penalty area to
deliver a vicious strike on goal as Union SG goalkeeper Anthony
Moris parried it. But English defender Christian Burgess was
running into the six-yard box to divert the ball into his own net
as Fenerbahce doubled their lead in the 82nd minute.
In the 90th minute, the Belgians were awarded a penalty after a
foul by Osayi-Samuel. The 26-year-old defender was shown a red
card. He has been already booked.
Fenerbahce's Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved the
penalty kick taken by Franjo Ivanovic.
However, Union SG narrowed the gap after Ross Sykes scored in
the injury time.
The Yellow Canaries secured three points to make a good start to
the Europa League's league phase.
In the other match of the night, Scottish club Rangers beat
Malmo 2-0 in Sweden.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.