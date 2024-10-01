Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough In Treatment Of Type 1 Diabetes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese scientists have made a breakthrough in the of type 1 using stem cells and an innovative method, Azernews reports.

The results of this revolutionary study indicate that type 1 diabetes is characterized not only by insulin deficiency, but also by aggressive destruction of beta cells of the pancreas, which are responsible for the production of insulin. This hormone is produced by the immune system.

In June 2023, a patient from the Tianjin region underwent a unique operation to transplant reprogrammed stem cells into abdominal muscles. The procedure took less than 30 minutes. After just ten weeks, the woman's body regained the ability to independently produce the necessary amount of insulin. This effect has been maintained for more than a year. During this time, the patient stopped dangerous fluctuations in blood glucose levels and now feels normal 98 percent of the day. The patient himself notes that he now buys sweets and eats various foods.

Two more patients are currently undergoing similar treatment, and doctors say the initial results are very positive. The monitoring of these patients will continue until November. The head of research, Deng Hongkui, plans to expand the program to 10-20 participants.

Prior to this study, a Shanghai-based research team reported in April a successful cell transplant using stem cells into the liver of a 59-year-old man with type 2 diabetes.

Despite the promising results, experts urge caution. Jay Schuyler, an endocrinologist at the University of Miami, offers a five-year program to fully evaluate the effectiveness of treatment, emphasizing the need for long-term patient monitoring.