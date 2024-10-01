Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough In Treatment Of Type 1 Diabetes
By Alimat Aliyeva
Chinese scientists have made a breakthrough in the treatment of
type 1 diabetes using stem cells and an innovative method,
The results of this revolutionary study indicate that type 1
diabetes is characterized not only by insulin deficiency, but also
by aggressive destruction of beta cells of the pancreas, which are
responsible for the production of insulin. This hormone is produced
by the immune system.
In June 2023, a patient from the Tianjin region underwent a
unique operation to transplant reprogrammed stem cells into
abdominal muscles. The procedure took less than 30 minutes. After
just ten weeks, the woman's body regained the ability to
independently produce the necessary amount of insulin. This effect
has been maintained for more than a year. During this time, the
patient stopped dangerous fluctuations in blood glucose levels and
now feels normal 98 percent of the day. The patient himself notes
that he now buys sweets and eats various foods.
Two more patients are currently undergoing similar treatment,
and doctors say the initial results are very positive. The
monitoring of these patients will continue until November. The head
of research, Deng Hongkui, plans to expand the program to 10-20
participants.
Prior to this study, a Shanghai-based research team reported in
April a successful cell transplant using stem cells into the liver
of a 59-year-old man with type 2 diabetes.
Despite the promising results, experts urge caution. Jay
Schuyler, an endocrinologist at the University of Miami, offers a
five-year program to fully evaluate the effectiveness of treatment,
emphasizing the need for long-term patient monitoring.
