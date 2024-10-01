Crimes Committed In Azerbaijani Army Between 1992 And 2004 Re-Investigated
The investigation of intentional murder attempts, intentional
murders, and other serious crimes committed in the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces between 1992 and 2004 has been renewed and
re-examined, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani
Military Prosecutor Xanlar Valiyev, as he stated this in an article
published in the newspaper "Respublika".
He mentioned that although investigative efforts were initiated
during that period regarding attempts at intentional murder,
intentional murders, and other particularly grave crimes in the
Armed Forces, dating back to 1992-2004, and despite the lengthy
investigation process, incompetence and, in some cases, ineffective
actions prevented the completion of the preliminary
investigation.
“By reviewing the criminal cases that had been suspended due to
the failure to identify the person to be charged, experienced staff
have resumed the proceedings for some of these cases, ensuring that
the preliminary investigation continues and final decisions are
made, thus concluding the preliminary investigation,” he noted.
Valiyev emphasized that in the cases where proceedings were
resumed, a properly structured investigation methodology and
tactics, competently conducted investigative actions, the
professionalism and determination of investigators, as well as
skillful procedural leadership, led to the completion of the
preliminary investigation of more than 25 criminal cases:“The
perpetrators were exposed, and the facts and actions of the
individuals involved were given a legal assessment.”
