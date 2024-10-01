Crimes Committed In Azerbaijani Army Between 1992 And 2004 Re-Investigated

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The investigation of intentional murder attempts, intentional murders, and other serious crimes committed in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces between 1992 and 2004 has been renewed and re-examined, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor Xanlar Valiyev, as he stated this in an article published in the newspaper "Respublika".

He mentioned that although investigative efforts were initiated during that period regarding attempts at intentional murder, intentional murders, and other particularly grave crimes in the Armed Forces, dating back to 1992-2004, and despite the lengthy investigation process, incompetence and, in some cases, ineffective actions prevented the completion of the preliminary investigation.

“By reviewing the criminal cases that had been suspended due to the failure to identify the person to be charged, experienced staff have resumed the proceedings for some of these cases, ensuring that the preliminary investigation continues and final decisions are made, thus concluding the preliminary investigation,” he noted.

Valiyev emphasized that in the cases where proceedings were resumed, a properly structured investigation methodology and tactics, competently conducted investigative actions, the professionalism and determination of investigators, as well as skillful procedural leadership, led to the completion of the preliminary investigation of more than 25 criminal cases:“The perpetrators were exposed, and the facts and actions of the individuals involved were given a legal assessment.”