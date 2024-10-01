Bahrain to Launch “Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience” The First of Its Kind in the Region to Use Wavegarden Cove Technology

(MENAFN- Yoiku PR) The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Investment Company - Edamah, Mumtalakat's real estate arm in partnership with GFH Financial Group (GFH), announced the launch of “Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience”, the Middle East and North Africa’s first surf park using the state-of-the-art ‘Wavegarden Cove’ technology.



“Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience” will form the first leisure and entertainment element of the wider Bilaj Al Jazayer development, a 1.3 million square metre project along Bahrain’s southwest coast. Recognised as Bahrain’s Best Leisure Development by the Arabian Property Awards, Bilaj Al Jazayer will also feature luxury beachfront hotels, residences, and commercial spaces.



His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Edamah, stated, “We are excited to announce the development of “Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience”, which will be transformational for the tourism and recreation sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This pioneering project reflects Edamah’s commitment to innovation and our focus on investing in local initiatives that will strengthen the tourism infrastructure in the Kingdom, while also enhancing Bahrain’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.”



GFH Group CEO and Board Member, Hisham Alrayes, “Our partnership with Edamah to bring the first Surf Park to the region, using Wavegarden Cove technology, reflects GFH's commitment to innovative and transformative projects. “Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience” at Bilaj Al Jazayer will elevate Bahrain's profile as a tourism destination and provide a dynamic recreational venue for locals and visitors alike. We are proud to be part of this milestone development."



Wavegarden’s Chief Commercial Director Fernando Odriozola added, "We are very proud to partner with “Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience” and bring our world-class waves and the incredible sport of surfing to the region. The Wavegarden Cove surfing lagoon offers the most varied wave menu on the market, designed for surfers of all ages and levels. With consistent waves of different shapes and sizes, “Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience” is going to be an amazing beach destination for people from the entire area, travelling surfers, and tourists alike."



Also included in the Bahrain Surf Park is Club Hawaii Surf Academy. Club Hawaii will train, mentor and develop surfers of the future through a series of comprehensive training programs for beginners, improvers, intermediates and advanced surfers. Club Hawaii acknowledges, through its brand, the spirit of Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing.



“Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience” is expected to attract approximately 300,000 visitors per year, with upwards of 140,000 surf sessions annually. The park will feature F&B outlets, a spacious terrace, a retail store, cabanas, event space, and a large private entertainment area for corporate or school groups. There are also plans to host a major international surfing competition at the park in 2026.



The Wavegarden Cove can accommodate up to 90 surfers and produce up to 1,000 waves per hour, catering to all skill levels from beginners to elite surfers. The wave-making technology has the lowest energy consumption on the market, and the facilities provide a vast range of social and economic benefits to local communities.



“Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience” is scheduled to open in 2026. For more information and to keep up to date on all the latest developments at Bahrain Surf Park, visit:





