SFS Acquires Leading Slovenian Distribution Partner In The Construction Industry
The SFS Group has acquired EPRO D.O.O. effective October 1, 2024. EPRO is a leading, longtime distribution partner for high-end applications to the building envelope in Slovenia. This takeover will strengthen SFS's presence in the Adriatic region markets.
