SFS acquires leading Slovenian distribution partner in the construction industry

The SFS Group has acquired EPRO D.O.O. effective October 1, 2024. EPRO is a leading, longtime distribution partner for high-end applications to the building envelope in Slovenia. This takeover will strengthen SFS's presence in the Adriatic region markets.

