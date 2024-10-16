Has The New Sri Lankan Govt Taken Over Rs 400 Billion In Loans In 13 Days?
Date
10/16/2024 11:35:45 AM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Oct 16 (NewsWire) – The government has received Rs. 419 Billion in treasury bills and bond loans, in the 13 days from 02-15 October 2024, former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Matale District MP Rohini Kavirathna said.
Issuing a statement, former MP Kavirathna said the government is continuing to take unlimited loans, but the country is not receiving any tangible relief.
The former SJB MP gave the following breakdown of the government's loans between 02-15 October;
ADVERTISEMENT
October 02 – Rs. 142.2 Billion
October 09 – Rs. 85 Billion
October 11 – Rs. 95 Billion
October 15 – Rs. 97 Billion
She further said that in the last few days, the government has been spending Rs. 32.23 billion each, which means Rs. 1.34 billion per hour.
The former MP called on the government to clarify what investments were made using these funds.
MENAFN16102024000191011043ID1108787361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.