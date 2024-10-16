Has The New Sri Lankan Govt Taken Over Rs 400 Billion In Loans In 13 Days?

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 16 (NewsWire) – The has received Rs. 419 Billion in treasury bills and loans, in the 13 days from 02-15 October 2024, former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Matale District MP Rohini Kavirathna said.

Issuing a statement, former MP Kavirathna said the government is continuing to take unlimited loans, but the country is not receiving any tangible relief.

The former SJB MP gave the following breakdown of the government's loans between 02-15 October;



October 02 – Rs. 142.2 Billion

October 09 – Rs. 85 Billion

October 11 – Rs. 95 Billion October 15 – Rs. 97 Billion



She further said that in the last few days, the government has been spending Rs. 32.23 billion each, which means Rs. 1.34 billion per hour.

The former MP called on the government to clarify what investments were made using these funds.

