Qatar Aeronautical Academy Participates In 3Rd Gulf Education And Training Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar Aeronautical Academy participated in the third edition of the Gulf Education and Training held in Abu Dhabi, alongside prominent educational institutions, training centers, and companies from the Gulf region. The event showcased the latest developments and technologies in training and education.

During the exhibition, the academy highlighted its newest academic and training programs, demonstrating its excellence in delivering advanced technical education using the latest simulation and training technologies that align with the highest global standards.

The academy's participation provided an opportunity to attract students and visitors interested in aviation and encourage them to pursue its diverse specializations. It also served as a platform for collaboration and exchanging expertise with institutions and universities sharing a common interest in education and training at both local and international levels.

Director General of Qatar Aeronautical Academy H E Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al Thani, emphasized the importance of this participation, expressing pride at taking part in the event.