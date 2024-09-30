OwlTing Teams Up With Visa to Streamline Cross-border Payments

With Visa Direct, OwlTing can allow its U.S. customers to transfer money seamlessly across regions through OwlPay®, its Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution in

two phases of integration

of the Company's payment services with Visa Direct solutions. The Company aims to complete its

integration with Visa Direct Account[2] and Visa Direct Card[3] solutions by the end of 2024 and by the end of the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Corporate users that need

to pay their business partners overseas or

individual users such as parents who want to transfer funds to their children studying abroad can leverage OwlPay® as a fast, secure, and cost-effective solution

to make instant money transfer transactions.

"We're excited to work with Visa to streamline new standards for how businesses and consumers move money across borders," said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group . "This collaboration will enable OwlPay® to support payouts in over 160 currencies to more than 190 regions worldwide once fully integrated. Together, OwlPay® can visualize the future

of payments and create new possibilities for a more interconnected world."

"Visa has been looking for like-minded partners like OwlTing," commented Jakub Petri, Senior Director of Global Visa Direct at Visa . "With Visa Direct's global reach and reliability, this empowers OwlTing to offer their clients faster and more dependable international transactions. Their ambition aligns with our shared vision of transforming global payments and driving growth together."

After completing

the first phase of the integration, OwlPay® will be able to utilize the Visa Direct Account solution to meet its various client needs, including cross-border business disbursement and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers. Users in the U.S. will be able to

send money from their bank accounts or debit cards via OwlPay® to proceed with payouts to

26 key regions[4] in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

In the next phase

of integration, OwlPay® expects to expand its service through the Visa Direct Card solution to allow users to use credit cards to initiate cross-border transactions that could clear seamlessly within seconds. The integration makes it easier for OwlPay® users in the U.S. to transfer

funds directly to eligible bank accounts, cards, and wallets in even more regions around the world.

"OwlTing will be in a good position to support businesses by

saving costs and improving

efficiency with our Web3 payment solution," said Darren Wang . "We can also address pain points in cross-border transactions between the U.S. and high-demand markets such as Brazil, Peru, and Mexico[5] where we believe most individual users prefer to use digital money transfers for remittances."

About OwlPay

OwlPay® is a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution that provides multiple payment methods available for real-time clearance and settlement of transactions, such as fiat currency, stablecoins, and commercial cards and account payables. OwlPay

aims to effectively helps businesses save costs and enhance operational efficiency, creating a brand-new FinTech experience. For more information, visit .

About OwlTing Group

Founded in 2010, OwlTing is a global blockchain fintech company based in Taiwan and has branch offices in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. In 2022, it was selected by KPMG and HSBC as "the Leading 3 Emerging Giants in Taiwan". With the mission to usher in the digital transformation of traditional payment processes, while ensuring legal compliance, OwlTing introduced OwlPay®, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit .