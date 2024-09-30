Actian Earns Top Rating In ISG Buyers Guidestm For Data Quality And Data Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exemplary Rating Highlights Actian's Commitment to Trusted Data Insights

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian , the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, today announced

it has been recognized as an Exemplary vendor in the ISG Buyers GuidesTM for Data Quality and Data Integration. These prestigious rankings recognize Actian's commitment to delivering solutions that empower organizations to maximize the value of their data and achieve desired business outcomes.



In today's data-driven world, businesses rely on high-quality, trustworthy data to make informed decisions; however, achieving this level of data integrity is a challenge. Data intelligence , an emerging field representing the next evolution of data management, seamlessly combines several key components – such as data quality, data integration, data catalogs, data lineage, and metadata management – to provide a holistic view of data assets and facilitate its effective use.

"Data intelligence is rapidly becoming indispensable, with ISG predicting three-quarters of enterprises will be heavily invested in it by 2027," said Matt Aslett, director of Research, Analytics and Data, ISG Software Research. "As enterprises aspire to be more data-driven, trust in the data used to make decisions becomes more critical. Actian's ability to deliver reliable data quality contributed to its Exemplary rating in our Data Quality Buyers Guide, and its rating as a Leader in Validation and Manageability."

Actian's evaluation in the report was based on the Actian Data Platform , a fully integrated suite of data solutions to simplify, automate, and accelerate business analytics, warehouse modernization, and cloud migration initiatives. The recent acquisition of Zeenea , whose cloud-native SaaS data discovery platform democratizes data access and accelerates data-driven business initiatives, augments the portfolio to enable Actian to offer a unified data management and intelligence solution that empowers customers to seamlessly discover, govern, and maximize the value of their data assets.

"Organizations need data intelligence to enable trustworthy data that drives business outcomes – this can only be achieved by enabling easy access to data and treating it as a valuable asset that can be consumed across the organization," said Emma McGrattan , Senior Vice President of Engineering and Product at Actian. "With Actian + Zeenea, we now can offer customers a complete data ecosystem for high-quality data – from access through to consumption – to inform decision making."

The ISG Buyers GuideTM for Data Quality evaluates vendors based on a rigorous set of criteria, including product experience, capabilities, usability, ROI, customer experience and more. Actian was designated a Leader in two categories: Validation and Manageability. Actian performed best in Customer Experience, notably in Validation, due to a strong product roadmap, use cases and references on its website. In product experience, Actian demonstrated strength in Manageability due to technology administration and license, use and audit functionality.

To learn more about Actian's designation in the report, please read this blog post

and download the Data Quality Buyers Guide here .

