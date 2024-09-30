Tampa Bay Wave And University Of South Florida Muma College Of Business Launch The 2024 Fintechx Accelerator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tampa Bay Wave 2024 FinTech|X Cohort

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tampa Bay Wave , in collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business, proudly announces the launch of the highly anticipated 2024 FinTech |X Accelerator powered by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), Encore Bank, Smiley Technologies, and Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP. This 2024 Accelerator represents the third year of a multi-year partnership between leaders aimed at nurturing and propelling disruptive fintech startups to new heights of success in Tampa Bay and beyond.“We are so proud of our partnership between the Tampa Bay Wave and our Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance to empower fintech entrepreneurs to grow and launch their ventures,” said David Blackwell, the Lynn Pippenger Dean of USF's Muma College of Business.“I look forward to seeing the fintech innovations that will be nurtured here in St. Petersburg, and how they will transform the future of business beyond our region.”The 2024 FinTech|X Accelerator has identified 10 trailblazing startups that comprise this year's cohort. These visionary companies were selected for their innovative solutions and revolutionary approaches to reshaping the financial technology landscape.Over 90 days, with two in-person weeks taking place at the USF St. Petersburg campus, each startup will receive unparalleled access to resources, mentorship, connections and guidance from industry veterans, equipping them with the tools necessary to accelerate growth and drive lasting impact."This year's lineup of exceptional cohort participants for the 2024 FinTech|X Accelerator reflects a significant depth of innovation, expertise, and diversity in the fintech sector,” said Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director at Tampa Bay Wave.“Through this program, we are committed to providing these startups with the support and resources needed to continue to drive their transformative ideas forward and shape the future of financial technology for consumers and enterprise institutions."This year's FinTech|X cohort continues the trend of strong founders solving real problems adding to Tampa Bay Wave's portfolio of tech startup companies. Applications were received from startups throughout the United States and abroad, and the final companies chosen for the program stand out. This group has founder experience that includes time in finance with companies such as Ernst & Young, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Barclay's, Morgan Stanley, Capital One, KKR, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, ADP, and Paychex. The founders include serial entrepreneurs with previous exits. They have backgrounds from tech giants like Microsoft, Street Shares, Uber, Hims, Amazon, and large corporations like Nordstrom, IBM, Nortel Networks, and McKinsey. Educational backgrounds include Cornell, The University of Texas, and the University of Michigan, with multiple MBAs from NYU's Stern School of Business. The cohort includes military representation from the Navy and a former professional basketball player and former NFL player (the second in Wave's portfolio).The selected companies for the 2024 FinTech|X Accelerator are:Finotta (Overland Park, KS): finottaFinvix (Santiago, Chile): gofinvixIdentifee (Walnut, CA): identifeeim Financial (Miami, FL): imKuliPay (New York, NY): clientpaydirectMuse (New York, NY): musetaxNotice Ninja (New Smyrna Beach, FL): noticeninjaRevio Insight (Austin, TX): getrevioStello AI (Tampa, FL): getstelloViva Benefits (Austin, TX): vivabenefitsTo learn more about the 2024 FinTech|X Accelerator Program, visit:Note: The information provided in this press release is accurate as of the release date and is subject to change.About Tampa Bay WaveTampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay and beyond. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 550 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Bank of America, Celestar, Encore Bank/STi, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), EY, Florida Blue,, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Levo Health, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Career Partners, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, Tampa Bay Ventures, TECO, Thoropass , and Vinik Family Foundation among others. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit .About the University of South FloridaThe University of South Florida, a high-impact research university dedicated to student success and committed to community engagement, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. With campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF serves approximately 50,000 students who represent nearly 150 different countries. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked USF as one of the nation's top 50 public universities, including USF's highest ranking ever in 2023 (No. 42). In 2023, USF became the first public university in Florida in nearly 40 years to be invited to join the Association of American Universities(AAU), a prestigious group of the leading universities in the United States and Canada. Through hundreds of millions of dollars in research activity each year and as one of the top universities in the world for securing new patents, USF is a leader in solving global problems and improving lives. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at .

