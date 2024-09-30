Astech® Driven By Repairify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer And Senior Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Repairify , the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, announced today the addition of two key executives to its leadership team: Mike Gugino as chief revenue officer and Kennedy Taylor as senior vice president of marketing.

Gugino joins asTech® bringing a distinguished background across the military, investment banking, and technology sectors.

has a proven track record in driving business outcomes and strategic growth. Before joining asTech, he served as head of international operations and strategy at Axon (NASDAQ: AXON ), where he managed a global sales force and oversaw business operations, sales enablement, and strategic partnerships across more than 30 countries. His career also includes eight years in investment banking with Evercore Partners and J.P. Morgan, focusing on M&A transactions and capital raising in both the industrial technology and automotive sectors.



served six years in the Army as an Airborne Ranger and captain in military intelligence, completing two tours of duty to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He holds a B.S. in international history from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Kennedy Taylor brings over a decade of marketing expertise to her new role as senior vice president of marketing. Kennedy has a strong track record in developing and executing innovative marketing strategies that drive growth and enhance brand recognition. Her career highlights include leading rebranding initiatives, digital marketing transformations, and successful product launches across various industries. Notably, Kennedy has been a keynote speaker for Google on two occasions, sharing her insights on marketing trends and strategies with a global audience. She holds a degree in media communications with a minor in marketing and advertising from the University of Washington and is renowned for her exceptional skills in brand development, project management, and cross-functional collaboration.

"The addition of Mike Gugino and Kennedy Taylor to the asTech executive leadership team marks a significant step forward for the company," said Craig Edmonds, president of asTech. "Mike's extensive experience in driving revenue growth and strategic partnerships will be instrumental as we expand our market presence and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Kennedy brings a wealth of marketing proficiency and innovative thinking that will elevate our brand and enhance our outreach. Together, they will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to provide cutting-edge diagnostic and calibration solutions and superior service."

About asTech®, Driven by Repairify

asTech®

is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech® provides cutting‐edge, expert

diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech® provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and

access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians

at the vehicle when needed. asTech® also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech® is based in

Plano, Texas. For

more information, please visit

asTech

