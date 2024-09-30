Qatar's real estate sector attracts investors through economic diversification

(MENAFN) Qatar’s commitment to economic diversification has opened numerous lucrative opportunities for investors, particularly in the real estate sector, which is contributing to a sustainable environment.



During a press conference, Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli emphasized the significance of ministerial collaboration for the success of the real estate forum. “Ministerial cooperation is crucial for any investment,” he stated, highlighting that the establishment of the Real Estate and Regulatory Authority serves as a focal point for coordination among various ministries. This authority acts as a single window for investors to address all their requirements.



Engineer Al Obaidli reiterated that cooperation, along with marketing and finance, is essential. “By bringing everyone together, we can discuss challenges and opportunities. Continuous improvement is vital, and we hope this benefits both end users and investors.”



Addressing media inquiries, he outlined the forum's partnership and objectives. “Our goal is for the real estate market to thrive, providing a positive image of this sector globally and positioning Qatar as an international hub for investment.” He added, “Qatar is an unparalleled destination for foreign investments, offering incentives and benefits.”



Discussing the upcoming second edition of the forum, Engineer Al Obaidli noted that Cityscape is Qatar's largest real estate event, running for the past 12 years. “International companies will participate, showcasing their products and innovative solutions.” He emphasized the authority's role in ensuring the legitimacy and safety of participating companies' investments and projects, encouraging attendees to visit Cityscape to explore various projects. “Our aim is to facilitate the investor's journey and expedite the process.”





MENAFN30092024000045016755ID1108729799