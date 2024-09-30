QF’s Earthna and Strategic Partners Kick-off Qatar Sustainability Week 2024

(MENAFN- Teneo) Doha, Qatar, 29 September 2024: Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2024 has officially commenced, as government entities, private sector organizations, businesses, and local communities come together to hold a week of exciting events, initiatives, and activities aimed at enriching and shaping a more sustainable future for all.

Spearheaded by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, with the support of strategic, commercial, community, media, and gift partners, this annual week-long campaign will include a large number of sustainability-related activities which will contribute to progressing the nation’s sustainability goals.

Now in its ninth edition, QSW 2024 started on 28 September and ends on 5 October and plans to build on the incredible success of previous years, with a diverse lineup of events designed to engage a broad audience.

QSW 2024 will also include the 4th edition of Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC), which will be held on 1-2 October. QNDCC will provide an open forum for exploring new innovations and opportunities to tackle climate change.

Speaking at the QSW launch event for stakeholders, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, expressed his enthusiasm for QSW, explaining that: “We know that future economic prosperity and societal wellbeing is directly linked to our commitment to sustainability. To achieve our environmental goals, and to ensure a resilient and promising future for generations to come, it is essential that we encourage collective effort to enhance awareness and drive action to address the pressing sustainability challenges and opportunities of our time. This ambition is at the very heart of QSW’s mission.”

In addition to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the launch event was attended by QSW 2024’s strategic partners, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Kahramaa’s Tarsheed, The Ministry of Municipality, Ashghal, Qatar Museums, Msheireb Properties, The British Council, Snoonu, Seashore, Doha Festival City, Al Meera, Lulu Hypermarket, Al-Awalia, Microsoft, and Agrico, among others.

This year’s community partners include: KEO International Consultants, DeapQatar Conservation, Enbat Holdings, Planeed, Short by Shorties and Sustainial LLC, Bigbmeetup, Zulal, EquiSustain, and Kingdom Konsult, alongside Promo Vision the gift partner, and media partners such as Marhaba and I Love Qatar.





