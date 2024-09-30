Newsmax And Syncwords Launch Real Time AI-Translated News

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a global news first, Newsmax is working with SyncWords to provide live AI-powered translated breaking news and analysis in local languages.

Starting with Spanish, SyncWords is dubbing and subtitling Newsmax's 24/7 news channel from English to local languages using an advanced AI following successful trials earlier this summer. Newsmax is in active discussions with international distributors, and those in the U.S., about adding additional local language options.

SyncWords AI-Generated Subtitles & AI Voice Translations for Live News

SyncWords LIVE AI Captioning, Subtitling & Voice dubbing in 100+ Languages Using Its Robust API

SyncWords generates accurately translated AI subtitles and voice dubs in over 100 languages. SyncWords' reseller, Orasi Media , brokered the innovative partnership.

Andy Biggers, SVP Distribution, Newsmax said: "As part of its mission to deliver news that improves lives and strengthens freedoms, Newsmax is proud to be the first news network to use live dubbing to deliver its coverage and analysis to new audiences around the world in local languages, making access to important stories more inclusive. Newsmax's collaboration with SyncWords will enhance its distribution opportunities and help deliver the channel in new markets, allowing it to provide coverage of U.S. politics and policy that impact people around the globe, including the upcoming presidential election in November."

"Our collaboration with Newsmax is a testament to how we enable broadcast and streaming companies to expand their viewership and grow revenues by licensing their content to distributors in new regions in their native languages," added Ash Shah, CEO of SyncWords. "Our cutting-edge AI-driven subtitling and dubbing platform modules and easy-to-use APIs are key to speed deployment timelines while delivering a top-quality service that is easy to scale."

The collaboration between Newsmax and SyncWords allows non-English speaking viewers immediate access to breaking news, dubbed and/or subtitled in real time, demonstrating the transformative power of AI in news broadcasting.

About Newsmax:

Newsmax Media, Inc., a subsidiary of Newsmax Inc., is a broadcasting and multimedia company that offers Americans independent news. Since its founding in 1998 by Christopher Ruddy, an award-winning journalist, Newsmax has become a go-to place for Americans seeking real news and opinion. Newsmax operates the Newsmax channel, now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, according to Nielsen, and available on all major cable systems and OTT platforms in the U.S. Nielsen reported that Newsmax was the only cable news channel to see ratings growth across all dayparts in 2023 Newsmax TV continues to be the fastest-growing cable network and is carried by every major cable operator. Newsmax is available in over 52 million cable homes, and Newsmax2 can be streamed for free in over 80 million homes.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through the Newsmax channel, its free streaming channel Newsmax2, the Newsmax App and its subscription streaming service Newsmax+, its website Newsmax, and publications like Newsmax Magazine. More than 16 million people follow Newsmax on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Truth Social.

About SyncWords:

SyncWords is a leading generative AI integration platform for live video offering an end-to-end solution for captioning and translation needs for live and pre-recorded video content. Its patented platform seamlessly delivers automated captions, subtitles, and voice translations (known also as AI dubbing) for live streams , broadcasts , and live events in over 100 languages. With support for various live streaming protocols and concurrent live programming, SyncWords enables accessibility and inclusivity catering to viewers worldwide.

About Orasi Media:

Orasi is a global B2B marketplace for acquisition and distribution of VOD content and Linear Channels (Live TV). With over 200,000 hours of international content and over 400 linear channels in all categories and languages including English, Spanish, Turkish, French, Arabic, Korean, Hindi. Orasi caters to all needs for OTT platforms and Broadcasters across the globe with a full service / single-window interaction.

Media Contact:

Giovanni Galvez

+1-718-784-0126

[email protected]



SOURCE SyncWords

