Senuran Muthusamy Earns Recall To SA Squad For Bangladesh Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Sep 30 (IANS) All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy has earned a recall to South Africa's 15-member squad for the Test series against Bangladesh in October. Muthusamy finds himself in a South Africa Test team for the first time since his last appearance in March 2023.

Muthusamy, 30, has three Test caps, and picked two wickets so far for South Africa. In all, he has taken 247 first-class wickets and amassed nearly 5,000 runs at an average of 30.41 in first-class cricket. He is one of three frontline spinners in the South Africa squad touring Bangladesh alongside Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt.

"We have three frontline spinners and all of them have the ability to step up at any time they are needed. This is a great chance for someone like Senuran, who has potential to make a mark with both bat and ball. We are really looking forward to seeing what he can offer,” said head coach Shukri Conrad.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the pace attack, which also includes Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee haven't been included as the duo is going through a 12-week conditioning block till November.

Batter Matthew Breetzke, who was part of South Africa's recent Test tour of the West Indies, is the only uncapped player in the Temba Bavuma-led side. The squad will attend a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from October 12-14, before departing for Bangladesh on October 15.

South Africa will also have the services of Test batting coach Ashwell Prince, who will return for the tour of Bangladesh. The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will take place from October 21 to 25 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

After that, both teams will travel to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram for the second match, scheduled to take place from October 29 to November 2. Both Tests are crucial for South Africa and Bangladesh to keep themselves in contention for the race to the World Test Championship final.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.