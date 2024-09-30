Sudanese military initiates great offensive

(MENAFN) In a decisive move to reclaim territory lost to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the ongoing civil war, the Sudanese (SAF) initiated a significant offensive in the capital city of Khartoum. This operation marks one of the largest assaults in recent months and commenced with air raids targeting RSF positions at dawn on Thursday, according to various sources.



Eyewitnesses reported intense bombardments and clashes as advanced toward key bridges over the Nile that connect Khartoum with the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri. officials claimed that their forces successfully crossed these bridges, although the RSF asserted that they had repelled the advances.



Local residents described the scene, with Ahmed Abdalla, a 48-year-old man, stating that the army was conducting heavy artillery and airstrikes in the Halfaya and Shambat areas of Bahri. Many citizens expressed hope that the military would restore control over Khartoum, reflecting widespread frustration with the RSF’s presence.



Reports from the Khartoum State Health Ministry indicated that at least four individuals lost their lives, and 14 others sustained injuries due to shelling by the RSF on residential areas in the Karari Governorate, located north of Omdurman. As the situation escalates, residents are left anxiously awaiting further developments, with many gathered with neighbors to discuss the precarious security environment. The hope remains palpable among civilians that the army’s efforts will bring an end to the ongoing violence and instability in the region.

