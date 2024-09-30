Invaders Hit Car With Drone In Kupiansk, One Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian drone attack on a car.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“The investigation found that on September 30 at about 8:30 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit a vehicle. A 58-year-old man, the driver of the car, was injured. He was hospitalized,” the statement said.
Regarding the FPV drone strike that killed the man , the prosecutor's office said that the Russian military had attacked a public transport stop. The 82-year-old man died on the spot.
Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438(1), (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, on September 27, a 43-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury as a result of an air strike on the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district.
