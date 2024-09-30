S-Korea reveals new strategy for dog meat agricultures

(MENAFN) The South Korean has unveiled a compensation plan for dog meat farmers in response to a newly enacted law that will ban the breeding and sale of dog meat for human consumption by 2027. However, many farmers have rejected the government's offer, denouncing the ban as an "act of barbarism."



In January, South Korea's parliament passed legislation that imposes strict penalties on those who breed or sell dogs for meat, including fines of up to 30 million won (approximately USD22,800) or a prison sentence of up to three years. This legislative move has been met with significant backlash from dog farmers, who argue that it infringes on their rights and livelihoods. Protests erupted last December as farmers rallied outside government buildings, expressing their outrage against what they perceive as a violent attack on their cultural practices.



On Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that farmers willing to cease operations early would be eligible for compensation ranging from 225,000 won (USD170) to 600,000 won (USD450) per dog. However, this offer has not found favor among the farmers. The Dog Meat Farmers Association has demanded a substantially higher compensation of 2 million won (USD1,505) per dog, citing the financial impact the ban will have on their businesses.



The consumption of dog meat has been a part of Korean culture for centuries, although attitudes toward the practice have shifted significantly in recent years. Many younger South Koreans view eating dog meat as socially unacceptable, contributing to a decline in demand. Despite this cultural shift, approximately one million dogs are still slaughtered annually for their meat, according to the Korean Association of Edible Dogs.



The association warns that the impending ban could have widespread repercussions, potentially affecting around 3,000 restaurants and approximately 3,500 farms that raise an estimated 1.5 million dogs. However, figures from the Agriculture Ministry in April 2022 indicated lower numbers, with around 1,600 restaurants, 1,100 farms, and 570,000 dogs involved in the dog meat trade.



As the government navigates this controversial issue, the debate over animal rights, cultural traditions, and the future of dog meat consumption in South Korea continues to intensify.

