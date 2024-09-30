Open-Air Movie Screenings At MIA Park Returns This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute is bringing back its popular 'Cinema Under the Stars' screenings, just in time as the weather changes for good.

This weekend, film enthusiasts and families can enjoy three free screenings at the Museum of Islamic Art Park.

The lineup includes:

1. "Happy Feet" (2006), directed by George Miller, showing on Thursday, October 3 at 7pm.

2. "Rio" (2011), directed by Carlos Saldanha, screening on Friday, October 4 at 7pm.

3. "Lily Topples the World" (2021), directed by Jeremy Workman, playing on Saturday, October 5 at 7pm.

All screenings are free and operate on a first-come, first-served basis, offering an opportunity for cinema-lovers to enjoy their movies under Doha's night sky.

The Museum of Islamic Art Park provides a stunning backdrop for these outdoor film experiences, combining culture, entertainment, and the beauty of Doha's skyline.

Film lovers are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spots for these family-friendly events that promise to kick off the winter season with cinematic flair.