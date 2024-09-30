UNRWA: The Health And Living Conditions Throughout Gaza Are 'Inhumane

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strop/ PNN

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated on Sunday that the and living conditions in Gaza Strip are "inhumane." The agency reported via social X that "mountains of waste are piling up in central Gaza, while sewage is leaking into the streets." It added that families have no choice but to live next to this accumulated waste, exposing them to foul odors and the risk of an imminent health disaster. UNRWA called for an immediate ceasefire.

According to health authorities in the strip, the number of Palestinian martyrs due to ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 41,595, with 96,251 others injured as of Sunday.



