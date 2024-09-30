Rebirth Globe Launches State-Of-The-Art Regenerative Centers In China

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rebirth Globe., a global leader in regenerative products and services, today announced the launch of two“Rebirth Clinics” China – In Beijing and Shanghai with the official launch date slated for Q1 2025. The launch enables Rebirth to meet increasing demand for stem cell treatments and Anti-Aging Therapies in the greater China region.Rebirth offers the highest-grade stem cell therapies available on the market -- Four day old MSC stem cells sourced from fresh umbilical cord tissue – In addition, Rebirth provides its own propriety regenerative products, including NAD+, DNA Test kits, an advanced Pelvic floor therapy chair and more.“We are proud to be at the forefront of introducing revolutionary stem cell therapies to patients around the globe”, added Mr. Ronny Shany, Founder of Rebirth Globe,“This collaboration with Xuan Yang in China signifies a major leap in our mission to offer the most advanced medical treatments available anywhere in the world. By integrating Rebirth's expertise in stem cell therapy, including our groundbreaking umbilical cord stem cells and regenerative treatments, we are set to redefine healthcare standards in China. Our commitment to excellence remains steadfast, even as we adapt to new developments and challenges in this pioneering area of healthcare”.Rebirth Globe is a groundbreaking medical institute dedicated to transforming the landscape of advanced medical rejuvenation therapies using fresh Umbilical cord stem cells, IV treatments & more. As a leader in the regenerative medicine and the cellular therapy industry, Rebirth specializes in physician training certification, stem cell products, IV therapies, DNA testing & more, with its lead product, fresh Umbilical cord stem cells. In addition, the organization is involved with the creation and management of stem cell clinics around the world.“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Rebirth Clinics into China” said Xuan Yang,“This venture not only aligns with our commitment to healthcare innovation but also marks a significant step in making advanced regenerative medicine accessible in the region. Our collaboration with Rebirth is a testament to our dedication to bringing the latest in regenerative therapies and anti-aging treatments to our community. We envision a future where cutting-edge treatments like stem cell therapies become a cornerstone in modern healthcare. It took me less than 10 minutes to understand the potential of Rebirth in China, we are committed to adapting and growing in this dynamic field”.“We are extremely happy to be expanding the rebirth brand Rebirth into China” said Derek Halpern, CMO of Rebirth Clinics,“This new venture aligns with our push to take our healthcare innovations around the world, and also is a pivotal step in bringing advanced regenerative medicine to the region of China; where we can help so many people. Derek also added, "We at Rebirth are in the driver's seat at this interesting time of history, boldly moving healthcare to a more advanced state and proliferating the incredible benefits of regenerative therapies”.Contact Details:

