Norway considers constructing fence on border with Russia after Finland's example

(MENAFN) Norway is considering the construction of a fence along part or potentially all of its 198-kilometer (123-mile) border with Russia, as revealed by Justice Emilie Enger Mehl. This initiative draws inspiration from a similar fencing project undertaken by Finland along its border with Russia. In an interview with the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, Mehl highlighted the multifaceted benefits of such a border fence, stating that it could serve as both a deterrent and a means of incorporating advanced sensors and technology to monitor movements near the border effectively.



The Norwegian is actively exploring several strategies to enhance security along the Arctic border with Russia, which may include fencing, increasing border staff, or improving surveillance measures. Currently, the Storskog border station is the only official crossing point between Norway and Russia, and it has seen only a few illegal crossing attempts in recent years. However, the government is taking proactive steps to ensure the security of this sensitive area amid evolving geopolitical tensions.



Should the security situation in the Arctic region deteriorate, Minister Mehl indicated that Norway would be prepared to close the border swiftly. This preparation follows her visit to Finland, where she observed the measures taken to close the entire 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) Finnish-Russian border. Finland's decision to close all crossing points from Russia was prompted by an unexpected influx of over 1,300 undocumented migrants within a three-month period, which occurred shortly after Finland's accession to NATO.



In response to these challenges, Finland is currently constructing fences that will stretch up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) along various segments of its border. This effort is part of a broader strategy to prevent potential hybrid warfare tactics from Russia, particularly involving the use of migrants. Finnish border officials have stressed the importance of installing fences equipped with sophisticated surveillance technology around key crossing points, as this will enable better monitoring and control of migrant movements and provide authorities with the necessary time to respond effectively to any incidents.

