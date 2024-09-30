XS Partners With Brokeree To Offer Advanced Copy Trading Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2024 /Business News / -- XS .com, the global leader in multi-asset brokerage, has today announced a partnership with provider“Brokeree” to provide copy trading to its global client base.This collaboration marks XS 's mission to enhance its suite of trading services, aiming to provide clients with innovative tools that foster growth, enable informed decision-making, and simplify access to advanced trading strategies.The integration of Brokeree's Copy Trading solution is just one part of XS's broader strategy to enhance its platform and provide clients with state-of-the-art tools designed to improve trading performance.By introducing Copy Trading to its platform, XS allows traders to replicate the strategies of experienced and top-performing market participants in real-time. This development is especially beneficial for clients seeking to diversify their portfolios or those new to the trading landscape, as it provides an opportunity to learn from and benefit from the expertise of seasoned traders.The Copy Trading feature is especially useful for novice traders, by connecting with peers and learn from and copy the investment strategies of the most successful traders. Expert traders can also use the platform to increase their follower base. By sharing useful trading tips and strategies, they can become mentors or influencers in the industry, monetizing their activities.Furthermore, XS's Copy Trading service will feature real-time tracking and performance analytics, allowing users to monitor their portfolios and adjust strategies as needed. While offering accessibility to top-performing traders, the service also enables clients to retain full control over their investments through customizable risk management settings. This flexibility ensures that each user can tailor the system to their own financial goals, fostering a personalized experience that adapts to individual risk tolerance and preferences.Commenting on the latest announcement, Mr. Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS said:“In the highly competitive world of financial trading, staying ahead requires more than just access to markets; it demands continuous innovation and a deep understanding of our clients' needs. Our partnership with Brokeree Solutions to offer Copy Trading reflects our desire to democratize access to professional-grade trading tools. By providing a solution that allows clients to mirror the trades of experienced professionals, we are helping to create a more inclusive, educational, and potentially more profitable environment for all.”As markets evolve and client expectations grow, XS remains focused on offering solutions that are adaptable, user-friendly, and powerful. This latest addition to the XS platform strengthens its competitive edge, reinforcing its position as a broker of choice for traders seeking comprehensive and innovative services.As the financial services industry continues to evolve, XS is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation by offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. This partnership with Brokeree Solutions is another step toward realizing that vision, ensuring that XS remains a leader in delivering value to its clients through high-quality products and services.XS Company ReviewThe XS Group (operating under brand name“XS” or“XS”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About Brokeree SolutionsBrokeree Solutions is a leading fintech company providing high-quality technology solutions to multi-asset brokers.Specializing in MT4/MT5 platform solutions, Brokeree enables brokers to expand their service offerings through innovative and customizable tools like liquidity bridges, social trading platforms, and risk management systems.

