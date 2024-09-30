Dékuple: 2024 FIRST-HALF EARNINGS

2024 FIRST-HALF

_____



growth of +8.8% to €104.6m

Gross margin up +5.8% to €83.5m

Operational profitability progressing, with an EBITDA margin 1 representing 14.8% of the gross margin

Net income (Group share) of €5.5m, with a gross margin of 6.6% Development in line with the“Ambition 2025” plan aiming to become a European leader for data marketing



Paris, 30 September 2024 (8:00am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a cross-channel data marketing expert, is reporting its earnings for the first half of 2024.

Bertrand Laurioz, DÉKUPLE Group Chairman and CEO:“2024 is being marked by a complex economic and geopolitical environment, with continued pressure on purchasing power, uncertainties concerning the elections in France, and the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. Despite these challenges, DÉKUPLE has successfully maintained its trend for solid growth, in line with our Ambition 2025 plan to make us the European leader for data marketing.

During the first half of this year, our diversified business model once again showed its resilience, with our net sales climbing +8.8% and our gross margin up +5.8%. This performance is to a great extent linked to the expansion of our digital marketing activities, which now represent 63% of our consolidated net sales, with their gross margin showing outstanding growth of +18.6%.

Despite significant investments across all the branches in which we operate, we have successfully maintained a high level of profitability. Our restated half-year EBITDA came to up +15.4% versus a favorable basis for comparison, representing 14.8% of the gross margin. This progress reflects the positive trends seen for our Digital Marketing activities in France and Spain, the balance achieved in our Insurance business, and the stable level of profitability for our Magazine activities.

As data marketing specialists, we are continuing to grow by meeting the needs of brands, from consulting to agencies or solutions, while supporting our portfolios that generate recurrent revenues in the press and insurance sectors thanks to our ongoing commercial investments. The percentage of digital marketing within our activities will continue to ramp up with the development of our consulting services, the expansion of our engagement marketing and engineering activities, and the increasingly international profile of our offers and solutions.

In addition, to support our development, we are actively moving forward with our external growth strategy. Following the acquisition at the end of the first half of 2024 of a specialist Netlinking platform automated by Rocket Marketing, we are looking into new opportunities for development in France and internationally.

We are also continuing to invest in innovation and training, with a strong commitment to developing offers relating to Generative AI. This is now integrated into our technological solutions, from performance marketing to consulting with Converteo and creation with Brainsonic. The AI factories that we have put in place are enabling our clients to incorporate Generative AI into their operational processes, whether for data or creativity. Convinced of the transformational potential of Generative AI, we have continued rolling out our ambitious training program for our 1,000 staff, and the first results can already be seen.

Faced with an uncertain environment, DÉKUPLE remains firmly focused on growth in the buoyant data marketing sector. We plan to further strengthen our leadership in Europe, while consolidating our presence in North America and Asia. Our services will continue to stand out thanks to our commitment to promoting innovation, supported by technological investments, particularly in data and AI. With sound financial resources in place and the dedication shown by our 1,000 staff, I firmly believe that DÉKUPLE is on track to become the European leader for data marketing. I would like to warmly thank our teams for their dedication and energy, which are at the heart of our success”.

FIRST-HALF KEY DEVELOPMENTS

During the first half of 2024, despite a challenging economic environment, the DÉKUPLE Group achieved solid performances, thanks in particular to the continued growth in its digital marketing activities, which now represent 63.5% of consolidated net sales, compared with 57.7% one year earlier, with their gross margin climbing +18.6%. This significant progress reflects the relevance, efficiency and effectiveness of the Group's multi-expert data marketing solutions, which successfully meet the complex challenges facing its clients, particularly in terms of data and artificial intelligence.

Despite an unfavorable context for consumption, the portfolio-based activities have maintained a significant level of commercial investments with a view to consolidating their portfolio of subscriptions generating recurrent revenues. For the Magazine business, faced with a press market downturn, the marketing campaigns are being maintained on the most profitable client segments and sales are down -6.4%. Alongside this, sales are virtually stable compared with last year for the Insurance business, which is continuing to develop the supplementary health offering.

FIRST-HALF EARNINGS

Against a backdrop of a high level of investments, restated EBITDA came to up +15.4% versus a favorable basis for comparison from the first half of 2023, to represent 14.8% of the half-year gross margin.

Income from ordinary operations, up +19.0% to represents 10.1% of the half-year gross margin, compared with 9.0% for the first half of 2023. This increase primarily reflects the improvement in results for the Digital Marketing business in France and Spain, the balance achieved by the Insurance business, and the stable level of EBIT for the Magazine business.

EBIT totaled €7.6m at 30 June 2024, compared with €7.1m one year earlier. For the first half of 2024, this result includes -€0.8m of non-current expenses linked to the partial write-down of goodwill for the subsidiary Groupe Grand Mercredi.

Financial income and expenses came to with a tax expense of taking consolidated net income to €5.4m for the first half of 2024, up +10.2% from the same period in 2023.

After deducting minority interests, net income (Group share) totaled representing 6.6% of the half-year gross margin.