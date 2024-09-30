Account News In Brief (September 30, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MINNEAPOLIS - The Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) has chosen Padilla as its agency of record for consumer marketing and issues management programs. Padilla, a full-service agency with expertise in food and beverage, agriculture, and consumer marketing, will leverage its capabilities to raise awareness for Florida citrus and boost consumer engagement. The two-year contract, with a renewal option, began in July 2024.



NEW YORK - Nilight, a leading provider of affordable LED automotive lighting and accessories, has appointed Diffusion as its PR agency of record. Diffusion will develop a comprehensive campaign to establish Nilight as the top choice for aftermarket car lighting, emphasizing the brand's quality, innovation, and cost-effectiveness. The strategy includes media relations, influencer partnerships, and event participation to raise brand awareness and drive sales.



MIAMI - Zapwater Communications has expanded its partnership with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts to represent Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, Hyatt's first property in Mazatlán, Mexico. The family-friendly, all-inclusive resort offers a variety of amenities, including beachfront access, multiple restaurants, a spa, and an on-site waterpark. Zapwater will manage all public relations efforts for the resort from its Miami office.



NEW YORK - Lou Hammond Group (LHG) has expanded its client roster to include Historic Hotel Emma, a luxury riverfront property in San Antonio, and Oliver Hospitality, a boutique development and management company with properties across the Southern United States. LHG will provide public relations, corporate communications, strategic planning, branding, and digital marketing services to both clients.



AUSTIN, TX - Red Fan Communications has been selected to lead communications for Texicare, a health affiliate of Texas Mutual. In addition, Red Fan has expanded its partnership with Proximity Learning, a synchronous virtual learning provider. Red Fan will oversee media relations activities for Texicare and has recently launched the brand in the West Texas and Houston markets. The agency has also collaborated with Proximity Learning on various projects, including the launch of its president and founder's book, "#TeachersServeToo."



