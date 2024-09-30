Koniag Government Services Announces Jack Wise As Senior Vice President, Business Development Lifecycle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran Leader Joins KGS to Drive Business Growth

- Kevin Wideman, CEO Koniag Government ServicesCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS), an Alaska Native Corporation and a leading provider of innovative solutions to government agencies, announces the appointment of Jack Wise as Senior Vice President, Business Development Lifecycle. Mr. Wise joins KGS with over 35 years of extensive experience in acquisition services, particularly in Federal Government procurement and contracts, bringing unparalleled expertise and leadership to the company's business development operations.Wise served as the Director for GSA AAS Region 3 (Mid-Atlantic), where he managed a client portfolio of contracts with a cumulative ceiling of $6.3 billion and a total funded value of $2.16 billion across more than 35 client organizations. His proven track record in acquisition management spans key leadership positions at both the Department of Defense (Defense Logistics Agency and Naval Regional Contracting Center) and GSA.“We are thrilled to have Jack join our leadership team,” said Kevin Wideman, CEO of KGS.“His deep knowledge of Federal acquisitions and his reputation for building strong government partnerships align perfectly with KGS's strategic vision. Jack will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives and helping us expand our reach within key federal markets.”As Senior VP of Business Development Lifecycle, Mr. Wise will be responsible for navigating all phases of the Business Development Lifecycle at KGS, from identifying and qualifying opportunities to capturing and closing contracts. Mr. Wise will provide critical guidance on pre and post-award contract negotiations, advising on business development, contracting, and compliance issues, and ensuring the successful execution of KGS's business growth strategies.KGS continues to be committed to delivering innovative IT solutions that support its government clients in achieving mission-critical objectives. With Mr. Wise's leadership, the company is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and further strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the Federal marketplace.About KGSKoniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.All media inquiries should be directed to Stephanie Ambrose at ....

