Video: Injured Citizen Airlifted From Sharjah Desert After Car Overturns

An was airlifted from a desert in Sharjah by the National Centre for Search and Rescue after being involved in an accident.

The search and rescue team was immediately sent to the site after receiving reports of the incident, where a citizen's car had overturned and the individual had sustained serious injuries.

The patient was evacuated to Al Dhaid Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, as per the NSRC.

The rescue mission was carried in coordination with the Sharjah Police.

The authority shared a video of the rescue, where a helicopter was seen airlifting the injured person during the night time.

Recently, a UAE citizen involved in a car accident in Ras Al Khaimah was airlifted in a rescue operation by the Ministry of Interior.

