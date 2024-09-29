Newly Appointed Ambassador Presents Credentials To Montenegro President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ambassador Zuhair Ensour presented his credentials to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic as non-resident ambassador of Jordan.

During a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Podgorica, Ensour conveyed King Abdullah's greetings to President Milatovic, wishing the people of Montenegro further progress and prosperity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President Milatovic expressed his appreciation for King Abdullah's wise policies and conveyed his greetings to His Majesty.

He underlined the of Montenegro's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and wished Jordan continued progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials from the protocol departments of the Presidential Palace and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.