Newly Appointed Ambassador Presents Credentials To Montenegro President
Date
9/29/2024 11:21:44 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Ambassador Zuhair Ensour presented his credentials to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic as non-resident ambassador of Jordan.
During a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Podgorica, Ensour conveyed his majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Milatovic, wishing the people of Montenegro further progress and prosperity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
President Milatovic expressed his appreciation for King Abdullah's wise policies and conveyed his greetings to His Majesty.
He underlined the government of Montenegro's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and wished Jordan continued progress and prosperity.
The ceremony was attended by a number of officials from the protocol departments of the Presidential Palace and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.
MENAFN29092024000028011005ID1108727668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.