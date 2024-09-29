Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3184487 KUWAIT -- Some four years after his death, Kuwaitis reminisced about the notable achievements of the late Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which helped propel the nation to the upper echelons of the international community.

3184540 RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi stressed the urgency of a ceasefire across the southern borders of Lebanon to avoid a larger conflict in the Middle East.

3184499 KUWAIT -- Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij reaffirmed, Kuwait's firm commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

3184498 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Army Chief-of-Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzayen stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to enable army units to fully execute their tasks and duties.

3184517 CAIRO -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed two agreements with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to cover the costs of the treatment of the Palestinians who were wounded in the attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip. (end)



