Sonakshi Sinha Shares Her ‘Sunday State Of Mind’ Glimpse With Husband

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha took to her social handle and shared her 'Sunday state of mind' glimpse from wonderful moments with her better half Zaheer Iqbal.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dahaad' fame actress shared a throwback from one of her vacations in which the duo were seen on a walk together on the beach.

She captioned the post,“Sunday state of mind” (with heart in eyes emoji).

The video was captured with a drone, which takes a close-up shot of the lovebirds while holding hands and suddenly the drone moves up and captures the mesmerizing beauty of the scene.

Soon after Sonakshi's post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the couple.

A fan wrote, "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on both of you".

Another one wrote, "You guys look fab together lots of love".

Earlier, Sonakshi dropped a set of pictures in her dynamic avatar while searching for her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

She captioned the post, "On the prowl... looking for my husband" (with a laughing face emoji).

On the personal front, the 'Akira' fame actress and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite the 'Tere Naam' actor in the 2010 blockbuster 'Dabangg' while Zaheer made his debut with the 2019 romantic drama 'Notebook' backed up by Salman Khan Films.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda' helmed by 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar. The film also featured Aasif Khan, Hemant Singh, Mahesh Gupta, Rajendra Jadhav, and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the 'Rowdy Rathore' actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film 'Double XL' opposite actress Huma Qureshi, and a music video, titled 'Blockbuster'.

–IANS

ays/