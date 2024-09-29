30 nations express willingness to invest in Tehran

(MENAFN) Throughout a meeting named Iran Opportunities, which was arranged ahead of Iran Invest Expo, it was noted that 30 nations have declared their willingness to invest in Iran.



The Public Relations Department of Iran’s Trade Organization (TPO) stated that in the Iran Investment Opportunities Conference, 107 spokespersons and investment delegations from 30 nations declared their preparedness to invest in Iran.



According to the reports, the conference was organized at Persian Gulf Hall of the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, joined by Mahmoud Bazari, the director-general of trade promotion office of the TPO, Mohammad-Reza Qaderi, the organizer of Iran Investment Opportunities Expo, some officials, in addition to spokespersons of the Expo Strategic Council.



Speaking at the meeting, Bazari referred to the delay of Iran’s investment opportunities exhibition and stated that the holding of this expo accorded with the transfer of the administration and the alteration of managers and firms, and this had an effect on the holding of the conference.



He voiced optimism that the exhibition is going to be conducted in early February 2025 with the participation of local and international investors.



“In recent years, we have faced problems in the financing in various economic sectors, therefore, the 14th government has included the attraction of foreign investment among its plans and priorities, and we hope to provide the opportunity for investment in this government”, the official pointed out.

